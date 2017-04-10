Campus Corner: Teammates Haley Giedroc, Abby Showers rivals of sorts at Penn State Altoona

Rivals in high school, Haley Giedroc and Abby Showers are now teammates on the Penn State-Altoona softball team. But the rivalry that was forged in the heated battles between Bald Eagle Area and Philipsburg-Osceola continues.
Giedroc, the ex-Lady Eagle, and Showers, the former Lady Mountie, are tied for the team lead in hitting for Altoona with .397 averages after 68 at-bats with 27 hits each. Giedroc has scored 14 runs while belting three doubles, two triples, a homer and nine RBIs. She has stolen six bases in nine tries.
Showers has scored six runs, has a pair of doubles and has also driven in nine runs. She has been successful in 8 of 10 stolen base attempts.
They form the left side of the Altoona infield with Showers at third and Giedroc at short and have helped Altoona to an 11-11 record after a doubleheader sweep of Hibert on Sunday with another ex-Lady Mountie, Kate Burge, in the pitching circle.
Baseball
Jared Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) is 3-2 with an 8.06 ERA. In 25 2/3 innings he has given up 44 hits and 30 runs, 23 of them earned, he has walked nine and fanned 19. Altoona is 10-14.
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) has a 4.95 ERA to go with a 1-2 record. He has allowed 13 hits and 18 runs, 11 earned, in 20 innings. He has also walked 25 and struck out 16.
Mark Curtis (P-O, Shippensburg) owns a 5.70 ERA and a 2-4 record. In 30 innings he has given up 41 hits and 24 runs, 19 earned, while walking 13 and striking out 30. Ship is 12-16-1.
Caleb Pepperday (P-O, Juniata) has worked six innings and has a record of 0-0 and a 21.00 ERA. He has has allowed 10 hits and 17 runs, 14 earned, while walking 12 and striking out five. Juniata is 5-20.
Kyle Peterson (State College, Millersville) is 3-1 with a 7.59 ERA. In 10 2/3 innings he has given up 14 hits and nine runs, all earned, while walking 12 and striking out 14. Millersville is 19-11.
Jason Costa (State College, Furman) is hitting .317 with 13 runs scored and 20 hits including five doubles and three homers. He has 11 RBIs. Furman is 11-19.
Ty Hall (State College, Clarion) is hitting .167 with a run scored and an RBI. Clarion is 7-16.
Kyler Mellott (Bellefonte, Clarion) has pitched 23 2/3 innings and allowed 31 hits and 19 runs, 18 of them earned. He has walked 14 and struck out six. He has a 3-2 record and a 6.85 ERA.
Dan Roan (Bellefonte, Indiana, Pa.) is 1-0 with a 6.99 ERA. He has pitched 10 1/3 innings and allowed 15 hits while allowing nine runs, eight earned. He has walked five and struck out eight. IUP is 10-14.
Softball
Allison Simpson (BEA, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .196 with three runs scored, 11 hits, a double, a triple and nine RBIs.
Kate Burge (P-O, PSU-Altoona) was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference’s Pitcher of the Week on Monday after tossing three shutouts as part of two doubleheaders against LaRoche and Hilbert. She was 4-0 with a 0.88 ERA, posting 19 strikeouts, four walks, 14 hits and three earned runs over 24 innings. For the season she is 11-4 with a 1.57 ERA. She has worked 107 innings and allowed 93 hits and 37 runs, 24 earned, while waking 33 and striking out 78. She also is third on the team in hitting with a .310 average with three runs scored, 18 hits, eight doubles and 11 RBIs.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .148 with a run scored and four hits. She is 0-2 in the circle with a 5.83 ERA. She has pitched 12 innings and allowed 18 hits and 10 runs, all earned, while walking five and striking out one.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) is hitting .259 with a run scored and 14 hits. She has five doubles, a homer and seven RBIs. Lowell is 12-15.
Mackenzie Burge (P-O, St. Francis) is hitting .160 with three runs scored, four hits, two doubles and four RBIs. St. Francis is 27-9.
Ally Baney (State College, Juniata) has a .295 average with 18 runs scored, 18 hits, a double, a pair of triples and a homer to go with 12 RBIs. Juniata is 10-14.
Alyssa Shedlock (State College, Juniata) has a .446 batting average with 21 runs scored, 29 hits, seven doubles, a triple, two homers and a team-high 18 RBIs.
Rachel Bernier (Bellefonte, Juniata) is 3-2 with a 4.67 ERA. She has allowed 63 hits and 33 runs, 30 earned, while walking 11 and striking out 24 in 45 innings. She is also hitting .476 with four runs scored, 10 hits and a double.
Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) is hitting .167 with a run scored and two driven in. Gannon is 18-7.
Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mount Aloysius) has scored one run and in one inning of pitching she has given up two hits. Mount Aloysius is 11-9.
Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) is 5-9 with a 4.79 ERA. In 80 1/3 innings she has given up 109 hits and 72 runs, 55 earned, while walking 26 and striking out 45. Delaware State is 11-20.
Track & field
Kyle Adams (State College, Bucknell) placed 41st in the 1,500 meters in 3 minutes, 59.17 seconds at the George Mason Invitational.
Emma Federinko (Penns Valley, Misericordia) was seventh in the 5,000 in 19:10.65 at the Coach P Invitational at Moravian.
Carolyn Darr (Penns Valley, Delaware) was second in the 400 in the Delaware Open in 59.59 seconds.
Veronika Karpenko (State College, Louisville) was 19th in the long jump at the Crimson Tide Invitational with a leap of 17 feet, 2 1/4 inches.
Kylie Orndorff (Penns Valley, Juniata) took third in the javelin with a throw of 117-8 meters and was 14th in the discus with a 100-6 throw at the Messiah Invitational.
Lacrosse
Brady Franks (Sate College Widener) has scored six goals and has four assists. He also has eight ground balls and 11 turnovers. Widener is 5-6.
Olivia Stahl (State College, Savannah College of Art & Design) has one goal and 22 ground balls, six draw controls and four turnovers. SCAD is 8-1 and ranked No. 1 in NAIA Division I.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has 11 ground balls, two draw controls and two turnovers. Navy is 9-3.
Renee Olivett (State College, LaSalle) has four ground balls, two turnovers and a draw control. LaSalle is 6-6.
Kendall Loviscky (State College, Indiana, Pa.) has scored three goals and has two ground balls, a draw control and five turnovers. IUP is 6-4.
Lauren Kelly (State College, Marymount) has four ground balls, two draw controls and seven turnovers. Marymount is 9-5.
