State College grad’s Binghamton baseball team cruises past Penn State

0:47 Crews respond to vehicle, buggy crash Pause

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:19 Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

1:19 P-O freshman breaks news to mom about winning a family trip to Disney

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois