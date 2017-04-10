State College grad’s Binghamton baseball team cruises past Penn State

State College graduate Darian Herncane started in left field for Binghamton on Monday night, as his team beat Penn State by a score of 6-3.
The college senior went 1 for 3 at the plate and scored two runs in the winning effort. He is batting .273 this season and, overall, has started 57 career games.
Herncane was a four-year letterman at State College and graduated with a .333 batting average.
The Nittany Lions mustered just four hits Monday, and none of them were for extra bases. The Bearcats, on the other hand, raced out to a five-run lead through five innings of play — thanks in part to Paul Rufo, who finished 3 of 5 and drove in five runs.
Penn State (11-20) will next take on Bucknell at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home. Binghamton (13-6) will travel to Ithaca, N.Y., to take on Cornell at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
