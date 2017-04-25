Penns Valley grad Carolyn Darr boasts big weekend for Delaware track

Penns Valley graduate Carolyn Darr was a major contributor to her Delaware track and field team’s win at the Delaware Classic over the weekend.
Darr was second in the 200 meters in 25.70 seconds, third in the 400 in 57.89 — and she ran on the winning 1,600 relay team that posted a time of 3:55.92. Delaware won 13 of 21 events in the six-team field and amassed 347 points to easily outdistance runner-up Navy (155 points).
BASEBALL
Jared Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) is 5-2 with a 6.20 ERA. He has pitched 48 2/3 innings and allowed 58 hits and 36 runs, 28 earned, walked 14 and struck out 29. Dailey was also selected as the AMCC Pitcher of the Week on Monday. Altoona is 14-17.
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) is 1-3 with an 8.61 ERA. He has worked 23 innings and allowed 23 hits and 29 runs, 22 of them earned, while walking 30 and striking out 18.
Mark Curtis (P-O, Shippensburg) is 4-4 with a 5.23 ERA. In 43 innings he has allowed 52 hits and 31 runs, 25 earned, while walking 18 and striking out 40. Ship is 21-18-1.
Caleb Pepperday (P-O, Juniata) has pitched 9 2/3 innings and allowed 12 hits and 18 runs, 15 earned. He has walked 14 and struck out 11. Juniata is 6-27.
Kyle Peterson (State College, Millersville) is 3-1 with a 6.23 ERA. In 13 innings he has allowed 15 hits and nine runs, all earned. He has walked 14 and struck out 16.
Jason Costa (State College, Furman) is hitting .301 with 19 runs scored, 28 hits, five doubles, four homers and 17 RBIs. Furman is 18-20.
Ty Hall (State College, Clarion) has scored two runs and has a pair of singles and an RBI.
Kyler Mellott (Bellefonte, Clarion) is 3-3 with a 6.61 ERA. He has pitched 32 2/3 innings and given up 42 hits and 27 runs, 24 earned. He has walked 20 and struck out 10. Clarion is 9-25.
Dan Roan (Bellefonte, IUP) is 2-0 with a 5.09 ERA. In 17 2/3 innings he has given up 23 hits and all runs, 10 earned. He has walked six and struck out 15. IUP is 15-21.
Derek Shaw (P-O, Pitt-Greensburg) is hitting .250 with a pair of runs scored and eight hits. He has seven RBIs. Greensburg is 16-12.
SOFTBALL
Allison Simpson (BEA, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .200 with six runs scored, 16 hits, a double, a triple and 11 RBIs. Altoona is 16-14 after splitting a doubleheader with Behrend on Saturday.
Kate Burge (P-O, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .299 with five runs scored, 23 hits, 11 doubles and 16 RBIs. As a pitcher she is 14-5 with a 1.49 ERA and one save. In 141 innings she has allowed 113 hits and 46 runs, 30 earned, while issuing 43 walks and striking out 106.
Haley Giedroc (BEA, PSU-Altoona) leads the team in hitting with a .417 average. She has scored 19 runs and has 40 hits including seven doubles, two triples, two homers and 13 RBIs. She is 9 for 13 in stolen base tries.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .176 with a run scored and six hits As a pitcher she is 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA. She has worked 15 innings and allowed 23 hits and 15 runs, all earned, while walking nine and striking out one.
Abby Showers (P-O, PSU-Altoona) is second in hitting with a .357 average. She has scored 11 runs and driven in 14. Among her 35 hits are three doubles and a triple. She has stolen 10 bases in 12 tries.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) has raised her average to .316 with four runs scored, 24 hits, six doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs. Lowell is 18-18.
Mackenzie Burge (P-O, St. Francis) is hitting .148 with three runs scored, four hits, two doubles and four RBIs. St. Francis is 39-9.
Ally Baney (State College, Juniata) owns a .300 average with 23 runs and 24 hits, four doubles, two triples and two homers. She has 19 RBIs. Juniata is 14-18.
Alyssa Shedlock (State College, Juniata) is hitting .430 with 26 runs scored, 37 hits, nine doubles, three triples, two homers and 26 RBIs.
Rachael Bernier (Bellefonte, Juniata) is 3-4 with a 4.86 ERA. In 53 1/3 innings she has given up 75 hits and 40 runs, 37 earned, and has walked 11 and struck out 25.
Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) is hitting .111 with a run scored, a hit and three RBIs. Gannon is 24-11.
Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mt. Aloysius) has scored one run in six at-bats. Mt. Aloysius is 15-17.
Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) has pitched 95 1/3 innings and given up 120 hits. She has allowed 79 runs, 58 earned, walked 30 and struck out 51. She is 7-10 with a 4.26 ERA. Delaware State is 16-24.
TRACK
Kyle Adams (State College, Bucknell) was fourth in the 800-meter run in 1:55.32 at Bucknell’s Team Challenge.
Kylie Orndorf (Penns Valley, Juniata) threw the javelin 34.80 meters to place fifth at the Widener Invitational. She threw the discus 31.4 meters to place 12th.
LACROSSE
Brady Franks (Sate College, Widener) has scored six goals and four assists and has eight ground balls and 12 turnovers. Widener is 7-6.
Olivia Stahl (State College, Savannah College of Art & Design) was named first-team All-Independent Conference on defense. She has 22 ground balls, six draw controls and four turnovers. SCAD (11-1) earned the No. 1 seed for the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse National Tournament, opening against Ottawa on May 4.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has 17 ground balls, three draw controls and three turnovers. Navy is 12-4.
Renee Olivett (State College, LaSalle) has five ground balls, a draw control and two turnovers. LaSalle is 7-9.
Kendall Loviscky (State College, IUP) has four goals, five ground balls, four draw controls and seven turnovers. IUP is 10-5.
Lauren Kelly (State College, Marymount) has six ground balls, three draw controls and 10 turnovers. Marymount is 10-6.
FOOTBALL
Cameron Tobias (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) was 18-for-28 passing for 216 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Lock Haven’s spring game.
