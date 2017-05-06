State College woman wins Garden Spot Marathon

Jaimie Wright, of State College,won the women’s race at the Garden Spot Village Marathon on April 8 in New Holland. Wright battled strong winds and a hilly course to finish in 3 hours, 21 minutes, 13 seconds — more than 10 minutes faster than the next woman and ahead of all but the top-5 men.
Wright is the organizer for the 2017 Centre Volunteers in Medicine Marathoners for Medicine team and used her marathon to raise more than $700 in donations for the medical clinic.
Tussey Teasers explore Rothrock State Forest
The Tussey Teaser series of low-frills races is designed to introduce runners to the forest roads of the Tussey Mountainback 50-Mile Relay and Ultramarathon.
In the second race of the series, the Tussey to Whipple 11-miler on April 9, Andy Cunningham finished first in 1:14:59. The top-3 women finished nearly simultaneously. Carole and Tia Dudukovich, a mother-and-daughter duo from Port Matilda, finished first and second in 1:24:22. Meira Minard of State College was one second back in 1:24:23.
The series continues this Saturday with the Beidelheimer Sidewinder 10K at Whipple Dam State Park. The only race in the series to charge a registration fee, the Sidewinder includes bus transportation from Whipple Dam to the start and benefits the Jana Marie Foundation. It also gives age- and gender-graded awards.
The bus leaves Whipple Dam at 9:30 a.m., and the race starts at 10 a.m. and takes runners down the fourth leg of the Mountainback course to finish back at Whipple Dam.
On June 4, the Treaster Kettle Test-Your-Mettle takes runners on a 10.6-mile out-and-back tour of the Mountainback’s next-to-last leg, starting at 8:30 a.m. from the Colyer Lake boat launch. The final race of the series, the Eager Seeger Half Marathon at 8:30 a.m. June 18, covers legs 6 through 8 of the course, starting and finishing at the Alan Seeger Picnic Area.
More information on the Teaser series and the Mountainback can be found at www.tusseymountainback.com.
Local race results
▪ The Bunny Hop 5K was organized by the State College Area High School National Honor Society to raise money for the Four Diamonds Fund, and it was held April 8 in Circleville Park. The race drew more than 300 runners, including many middle and high school students. Three State College track athletes led the way. Senior Nick Feffer won in 15:35, followed by fellow senior Owen Wing in 16:09 and sophomore Owen Isham in 17:01. On the women’s side, senior Catherine Curtin was first in 19:21. Marlee Kwasnica, just 12 years old, was second in 20:23, and junior Gabriella Bock took third in 20:55.
▪ Geno Arthur of Spring Mills won the NVRC Rodney Myers Memorial Run Around Egg Hill 10 Miler on April 9 in 56:33. Patrick Singletary, 51, of State College was the first masters finisher in 1:01:57. Brianna Bair of State College was the first female in 1:16:14, and Lynda Federinko, 53, of Spring Mills was the top masters woman in 1:26:51.
▪ At the Bunny Blitz 5K trail race in Baileyville on April 15, Andy Cunningham of Port Matilda was first in 19:15. Carole Dudukovich was the top woman in 21:53.
▪ Jacob Iceland won the Tree Hugger Trot 5K in Boalsburg on April 22, finishing in 18:40. Mihret Strauss won the women’s race in 21:36.
▪ At the Paterno Family Beaver Stadium 5K on April 23, Justin Wager was the first to cross the 50-yard line to win in 15:51. Erin Raupers was the first woman in 18:27.
▪ Matt Lipsey of Kersey defended his 2016 title at the Hyner Trail Challenge, winning the 2017 25K on April 22 in 2:13:44. Meira Minard, a perennial favorite at local trail races who took third in 2016, was first this year in 2:42:38. In the 50K, Clayton Bouchard of Lykens was first in 4:47:59, and Deserae Clarke of Danville won the women’s race in 5:39:16.
Race calendar
▪ Helping Kids One Step at a Time 5K, 9 a.m. May 13, Governor’s Park, Bellefonte. Benefits the Ethel Beaver Children’s Fund. No official timing, but there will be a clock at the finish. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/bellefonte/ethelbeaverfund5k.
▪ Troop 31 5K, 10 a.m., May 13, Tudek Park. Presented by Boy Scout Troop 31. Register online at http://troop31.us/troop-31-5k.
▪ Penns Valley Youth Center 5K and 10K, 9 a.m. May 20, Old Gregg School, Spring Mills. Register online at http://pennsvalleyyouthcenter.com.
▪ Black Moshannon 5K and 10K, 8 a.m., May 27, Black Moshannon State Park. Presented by the YMCA of Centre County. Includes a new option to run both the 5K and 10K. More information at www.ymcaofcentrecounty.org.
▪ Boalsburg Memorial Day Run 3.8-miler, Blue Spring Park, Boalsburg, 8:30 a.m., May 30. Benefits several Boalsburg and Harris Township area causes. Presented by Left Right Repeat. More information at www.leftrightrepeat.net.
▪ Central Pennsylvania Youth Track Meet, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 3, State College Area High School Track. Sanctioned by USA Track and Field. Includes running and field events for youth 16 and younger. Entries must be received by May 31. Contact Tony Kwasnica at ntfxc.treasurer@gmail.com or 814-278-1265 for more information, or see www.ntfxc.com/NTF_Meet_2017.html.
Tara Murray writes a monthly running column for the Centre Daily Times. She can be reached via email at taraemily@gmail.com.
