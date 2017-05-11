Napoli's 2nd homer ends Rangers' 5-2 victory over Padres

Mike Napoli's second homer was a game-ending three-run shot and the Texas Rangers beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Thursday night.
The Rangers had been held scoreless by San Diego starter Clayton Richard until Napoli hit a 433-foot homer to left on the first pitch of the eighth inning.
Napoli topped that with a 448-foot shot into the club-level seats higher in left field to end a four-run ninth off Padres closer Brandon Maurer (0-2).
Elvis Andrus started the ninth-inning rally with a one-out single before Jonathan Lucroy followed with his third hit, looping a single that dropped just in front of diving center fielder Manual Margot. Rougned Odor then singled through the left side of the infield to drive home Andrus with the tying run and bring Napoli to the plate.
Sam Dyson (1-4), the demoted Rangers closer, worked around two hits in a scoreless ninth.
Comments