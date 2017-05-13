Sports

May 13, 2017 10:38 PM

Karns strikes out a dozen, Royals top Orioles 4-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Nate Karns struck out a career-high 12 in five innings, Eric Hosmer reached base four times and the Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Saturday night.

Karns is the first in franchise history to strike out 12 in five innings. The last major league pitcher to accomplish that was Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs on June 5, 2016.

Baltimore's Chris Davis homered off Seth Maness (1-0) to tie it 3-3 in the sixth, but Brandon Moss homered off Alec Asher (1-2) to put Kansas City back ahead later that inning. Moss has homered in consecutive games.

Hosmer had two hits and walked twice. The Royals scored three runs in 4 1/3 innings off Chris Tillman.

Francisco Pena homered in the third and fifth innings against Karns. Pena had only one career homer entering the game.

