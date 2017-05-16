He holds records for stacking cups. Now he’s in a commercial with LeBron James

William Orrell has broken 32 records for stacking cups, making him the fastest in the world.
And now the 18-year-old from Clemmons stars in an NBA commercial alongside LeBron James, according to the NBA and the Winston-Salem Journal.
Orrell is a Guinness world record holder – 32 records for speed stacking, or the sport of cup stacking. Individuals or teams stack plastic cups in specific sequences in as little time as possible. The cups are specially designed to allow for faster times. Sequences are usually pyramids of 3, 6 or 10 cups.
On Jan. 7, Orrell became the first stacker to break the five-second barrier for the cycle stack – a complex sequence with more than 40 movements. He broke his own two-year-old record of five seconds at a tournament in Columbus, Ga., with a quickest time of 4.813 seconds, according to Guinness.
The NBA commercial features Orrell stacking and a video of James celebrating. The ad is circulating on social media and TV worldwide.
Orrell also has been featured on an MTV show about sport stacking, on “CBS Sunday Morning,” on a game show in Brazil and on ESPN as the No. 1 Play of the Week, according to the Journal.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
