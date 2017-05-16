Today in Centre County League Baseball: May 16, 2017

A roundup of all the Centre County League Baseball games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 16, 2017:
Howard improves to 2-0 on season
SPRING MILLS One big inning is all Howard needed for its second straight win Tuesday night, as it parlayed a five-run fifth inning into a 5-1 win over Spring Mills.
Howard’s Brandon Martz and Spring Mills’ Ryan Dyke were standouts at the plate with two singles apiece.
Howard pitcher Tyler Womer earned the win, while Tyler Myers was hung with the loss.
The Hawks’ next game will be at Spike Island on Sunday, and Spring Mills will host the Clarence Coyotes on Thursday.
Mounties remain unbeaten
CLARENCE Justin Taylor was solid on the mound for Clarence — and the offense helped, too — in a 6-2 win over Pleasant Gap.
Taylor earned a complete-game win, struck out seven and gave up four hits.
Brian Kochik and Bryan Greene each tallied two hits for the Mounties, with Kochik getting doubles and Greene driving in two runs.
Trent Fortney led the Peppers at the plate with two hits.
Ducks take care of Pirates
LEMONT Ken Craig paced Lemont with a double and two RBIs, as the Ducks cruised to a 5-1 win over Spike Island.
Lemont got off to a hot start, scoring four runs in the first inning and tacking the other on in the third inning.
The Ducks’ Zach Smeal struck out six in the win on the mound as Dan Fry picked up a save.
The Pirates collected seven hits but couldn’t capitalize as Joe Foden drove in their lone run.
