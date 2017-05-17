Sports

May 17, 2017 8:31 PM

LA Chargers sign 4th-round draft pick Rayshawn Jenkins

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed safety Rayshawn Jenkins, their fourth-round draft pick.

Jenkins agreed to a four-year deal Wednesday. The Chargers also signed undrafted free-agent punter Toby Baker.

Jenkins is the sixth draft pick to sign with the Chargers, and their highest-drafted defensive player. The University of Miami product had 76 tackles and two interceptions for the Hurricanes last season.

Baker earned a contract at the Chargers' rookie minicamp last week. He was Arkansas' punter the past two seasons.

The Chargers also waived offensive tackle Mason Zandi.

