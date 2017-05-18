Mr. Met: As team slumps, Collins hits managerial milestone

FILE - In this May 15, 2017, file photop, New York Mets manager Terry Collins watches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. By the end of this week, Collins will be the longest-tenured manager in Mets history. Hard to believe, really. Then again, nothing is ever easy for Collins and the Mets. With his team on a seven-game losing streak 6 1/2 weeks into a trying season, Collins is set to catch Davey Johnson on Friday night for most games managed in a Mets uniform 1,012).