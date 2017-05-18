Dutch top-tier captains want no more artificial turf games

In this Sept. 15m 2016 file photo Feyenoord's team captain Dirk Kuyt applauds the supporters at the end of the Group A Europa League match between Feyenoord and Manchester United at the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Veteran captain Dirk Kuyt scored a hat trick Sunday May 14, 2017, as Feyenoord beat Heracles Almelo 3-1 to win its 15th Dutch Eredivisie title and the first in 18 long years for its fervent fans. Kuyt returned to Feyenoord in the twilight of his career saying he wanted to lead the team to the Dutch championship and scored his 100th goal for the club in the first minute to settle nerves throughout Rotterdam. Peter Dejong AP Photo