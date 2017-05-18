Sports

May 18, 2017 11:28 PM

Lemont Ducks edge Pleasant Gap Peppers

From CDT staff reports

LEMONT

A four-run first inning propelled the Lemont Ducks over the Pleasant Gap Peppers 6-5 on Thursday night.

Nick Harner picked up the win for Lemont (2-1), while Steve Herlocher was the losing pitcher for the Peppers (0-2).

Four players — Ken Craig, Matt Hutchinson, Willie Sefter and Cam Aungst — had multi-hit games for the Ducks. Trent Fortney led the way at the plate for Pleasant Gap with a triple and a single.

Lemont faces Spring Mills on Sunday, and the Peppers play the Clarence Coyotes the same day.

