Lemont Ducks edge Pleasant Gap Peppers

A four-run first inning propelled the Lemont Ducks over the Pleasant Gap Peppers 6-5 on Thursday night.
Nick Harner picked up the win for Lemont (2-1), while Steve Herlocher was the losing pitcher for the Peppers (0-2).
Four players — Ken Craig, Matt Hutchinson, Willie Sefter and Cam Aungst — had multi-hit games for the Ducks. Trent Fortney led the way at the plate for Pleasant Gap with a triple and a single.
Lemont faces Spring Mills on Sunday, and the Peppers play the Clarence Coyotes the same day.
