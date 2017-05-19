Sports

Jorge Sampaoli says Argentina wants him as next coach

The Associated Press
SEVILLE, Spain

Jorge Sampaoli says the Argentine soccer federation will negotiate with Spanish club Sevilla to secure his release so he can become the country's national team coach.

Sampaoli says "there is a clear intention by my country to have me as its national coach, and I have had that dream since I was very young."

Sampaoli signed a two-year contract with Sevilla last year.

Sevilla plays its last match of the season on Saturday against Osasuna.

Argentina has been without a coach since it fired Edgardo Bauza in April.

