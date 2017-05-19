State College's Brandon Clark competes in the long jump during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Taylor Givens competes in the triple jump during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Taylor Givens competes in the 100 meter dash during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Keaton Ellis competes in the 100 meter dash during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Stanley Hamilton clears the bar in the high jump during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Catherine Curtin competes in the 1600 meter run during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park. Curtin took first and will move on to the PIAA State Championships.
State College's Owen Wing leads the pack in the 1600 meter run during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
Bellefonte's James Boland takes second in the discus during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Titus Thompson takes third in the discus during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Taylor Love competes in the shot put during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
The second runner forthe State College girls in the 4x100 meter dash takes off down the straight away during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Jordan Bair takes first in the shot put during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Zoe Wicks takes first in the 400 meter dash during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
Bellefonte's Cole Hovis competes in the 400 meter dash during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Jordan Rohrbach competes in the 300 meter hurdles during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Stanley Hamilton competes in the long jump during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Ellen Maple competes in the triple jump during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Kileigh Kane competes in the triple jump during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Liana Craig competes in the 100 meter hurdles finals during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Patrick Holoviak competes in the 110 meter hurdles finals during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Cohen Russell competes in the 100 meter dash finals during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Catherine Curtin came in first in the 1600 meter run during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Thomas Branstetter competes in the 1600 meter run during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
Bellefonte's Alex Spangler competes in the 1600 meter run during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
Bellefonte's Madison Marucci competes in the shot put finals during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Denaya Poston competes in the shot put during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College boys competes in the 4x100 meter relay during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Ellie Strauss competes in the javelin during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Kileigh Kane competes in 400 meter dash during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
Bellefonte competes in the 400 meter dash during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
Bellefonte's Logan Von Gunden competes in the 400 meter dash during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
State College's Rachael Spencer competes in the 300 meter hurdles during the district 6 AAA track and field championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Mansion Park.
