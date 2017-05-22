Philipsburg native Matt Adams homers in second game with Atlanta Braves

Philipsburg native Matt Adams followed up a lackluster Atlanta Braves debut with a bang on Monday night.
Adams — who was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday and went 0 for 4 on Sunday — had two hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, including a two-run home run, in the Braves’ 5-2 win.
Adams, a Philipsburg-Osceola graduate who led the Mounties to a 2006 district title, got his first hit with Atlanta in the fourth inning with a sharp ground ball into right field.
An inning later, Adams brought Braves fans at SunTrust Park to their feet with a homer to right-center, scoring Brandon Phillips. It was Adams’ second home run of the season and the 57th of his career.
Adams and the Braves face Pittsburgh again on Tuesday night.
