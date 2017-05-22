John Bazemore AP
John Bazemore AP

Sports

May 22, 2017 11:13 PM

Philipsburg native Matt Adams homers in second game with Atlanta Braves

From CDT staff reports

ATLANTA

Philipsburg native Matt Adams followed up a lackluster Atlanta Braves debut with a bang on Monday night.

Adams — who was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday and went 0 for 4 on Sunday — had two hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, including a two-run home run, in the Braves’ 5-2 win.

Adams, a Philipsburg-Osceola graduate who led the Mounties to a 2006 district title, got his first hit with Atlanta in the fourth inning with a sharp ground ball into right field.

An inning later, Adams brought Braves fans at SunTrust Park to their feet with a homer to right-center, scoring Brandon Phillips. It was Adams’ second home run of the season and the 57th of his career.

Adams and the Braves face Pittsburgh again on Tuesday night.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech 0:40

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech
Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate
Penn State football team shows off dance skills at Thon 1:52

Penn State football team shows off dance skills at Thon

View More Video

Sports Videos