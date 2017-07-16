Bellefonte Little League overpowers Indiana en route to win

Behind four home runs, Bellefonte cruised to a 9-3 win Sunday against Indiana in the second game of the Section 4 Little League Baseball Tournament.
Bellefonte will play again 6 p.m. Monday at Montresor Field — and a loss will end its season.
The local team stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the third inning, thanks to a grand slam by Tristan Woodring-Heckman. That wouldn’t be the last Bellefonte home run either — Alex Ebeling, Braedyn Kormanic and Quinn Tooker also contributed homers in the winning effort.
“I’m not surprised by it,” Bellefonte manager Duane Grove said. “We probably have 10 people that are capable of doing it, and most of them have been doing it pretty consistently.”
Dominic Capperella picked up the pitching win.
