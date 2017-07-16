Bellefonte's Quinn Tooker hits a home run during a game against Indiana on Sunday at Montresor Field in State College.
Bellefonte's Quinn Tooker hits a home run during a game against Indiana on Sunday at Montresor Field in State College. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Bellefonte's Quinn Tooker hits a home run during a game against Indiana on Sunday at Montresor Field in State College. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

Sports

July 16, 2017 8:56 PM

Bellefonte Little League overpowers Indiana en route to win

From CDT staff reports

STATE COLLEGE

Behind four home runs, Bellefonte cruised to a 9-3 win Sunday against Indiana in the second game of the Section 4 Little League Baseball Tournament.

Bellefonte will play again 6 p.m. Monday at Montresor Field — and a loss will end its season.

The local team stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the third inning, thanks to a grand slam by Tristan Woodring-Heckman. That wouldn’t be the last Bellefonte home run either — Alex Ebeling, Braedyn Kormanic and Quinn Tooker also contributed homers in the winning effort.

“I’m not surprised by it,” Bellefonte manager Duane Grove said. “We probably have 10 people that are capable of doing it, and most of them have been doing it pretty consistently.”

Dominic Capperella picked up the pitching win.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech 0:40

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech
Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

View More Video

Sports Videos