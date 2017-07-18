Bellefonte homers way past Hollidaysburg to keep Little League hopes alive

The long ball was the story Tuesday night at Montresor Field.
As far as the Bellefonte Little League team was concerned, it was more about quality than quantity.
With a three-run home run for Kaden Clark and a grand slam for Dominic Capperella, Bellefonte dropped Hollidaysburg 9-6 to force a winner-take-all finale in the Section 4 Little League Baseball tournament.
“I told them, ‘Can’t quit. Keep on battling. We’ve got to score more runs,’” Bellefonte manager Duane Grove said. “I’m never satisfied.”
Grove’s team lost to Hollidaysburg in the sectional opener Saturday, but crawled back through the elimination bracket to avenge the loss.
Grove is hoping his team can produce one more good game before they can rest.
“They’re very tired,” Grove said as his team prepares to play for a fifth straight day, just a week after having to fight back through the elimination bracket in the District 5 playoffs.
“Some might be tired, some might not be,” Capperella added. “But we’ve got to keep on fighting, still got to keep on hitting, pitching, defense — if we keep doing that we’ll make it fun.”
Wednesday’s winner heads to the state championship tournament, which begins Sunday in Fleetville, near Scranton.
Clark — who finished 3 for 4 — helped Bellefonte jump to an early lead, clearing the left-field fence for a three-run shot after the game’s first two batters drew walks.
“They’ve been doing that pretty consistently except the last time we played these (opponents),” Grove said of the early lead. “I think they kind of relax a little bit when we do, and they can’t do that against a team like this.”
Some wild pitching by Hollidaysburg starter Brady Hibbs produced a run in the second. Quinn Tooker drew a four-pitch walk, got around to third on a pair of wild pitches and raced home on a passed ball.
Landon Perry led the Hollidaysburg comeback with a pair of gigantic home runs. He led off the bottom of the second with a blast so hard center fielder Ethan Struble didn’t even move as the ball sailed over his head and well beyond the fence. Tucker Rossman added an RBI single later in the inning to cut the lead to 4-2.
In the third, Perry fired another cannonball to left, also a solo shot. The big first baseman, who also crushed a homer in Saturday’s contest, was denied another opportunity with an intentional walk with a runner on base in the fourth.
“When the kids aren’t hitting in front of you or behind you in the lineup in a particular game, I tip my cap,” Hollidaysburg coach Jarrett Storm said of the intentional walk. “That was a good move.”
Perry was on deck with a runner on base when the game’s final out was recorded, but he was going to get another free pass.
“Absolutely,” the Bellefonte manager said. “There was no doubt in my mind.”
Perry’s second homer cut the margin to 4-3, but that set the stage for Capperella’s grand slam to left-center.
“It was a big one,” said Capperella, who also pitched three innings. “But it wasn’t just me. It took three other guys to get on base for that to be four runs. We needed them. We had to keep on hitting and get more runs. That one didn’t win us the game.”
Bellefonte’s starting pitcher was correct — Justin Wolfe added a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.
That ended Hollidaysburg’s scoring, and Jake Corman capped the Bellefonte total with an RBI single in the fifth.
Capperella and Struble combined to allow seven hits. Who will be pitching Wednesday, however, is a mystery for everyone — including Grove.
“Not a clue,” Grove said. “About 10 minutes before the game, I’ll let you know.”
On the mound for Hollidaysburg almost certainly will be Perry, who was firing 70 mph fastballs in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Bellefonte.
“We just have to catch up to that,” Capperella said. “Probably (Wednesday) in batting practice get some faster pitching. We knew he (threw) hard but we didn’t know he was that hard.”
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @GordonCDT
