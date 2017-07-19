Bellefonte Little League ends memorable run with loss in final inning of Section 4 championship

One Bellefonte player in the dugout couldn’t watch.
The boy with the red cap turned his head from the outfield moments before the opponent’s ball sailed over the left-center fence — giving Hollidaysburg the unlikely three-run walk-off homer and the 8-6 win Wednesday in the Section 4 Little League Baseball championship. Fans lining the fence in red T-shirts called out to the hometown team to be proud of their season and to keep their heads up, but most players were forced to choke back tears after coming so close to a title.
Hollidaysburg will now advance to Sunday’s state championship tournament in Fleetville. Bellefonte’s season is over.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” Bellefonte manager Duane Grove said. “It basically was just fatigue. We played too many games; we played 19 games the last two-and-a-half, three weeks.”
Tears and frustration permeated Bellefonte’s dugout while the sting of the loss at Montresor Field remained fresh. But the mood over in Hollidaysburg stood in stark contrast.
Players hugged, fist-bumped and high-fived before posing with the Section 4 championship banner. While the team sprinted to the outfield, the hero of the game — redheaded first baseman Ethan Stevenson, who hit the walk-off — just clutched his stomach and hobbled behind his teammates.
He was battling a stomach virus and, his coach said, fought a temperature of 101 degrees right before the contest. But with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, and with two baserunners and a 6-5 deficit, Stevenson came through in a big way. With a 2-2 count, he caused the Hollidaysburg dugout to erupt after the ball bounced off his black bat and flew over the left-center fence.
Grove said he knew it was gone as soon as he heard the crack of the bat. One Bellefonte player in the dugout stared at the ball, before turning away and biting his lower lip.
The game-winning three-run homer came just two innings after Stevenson pushed a potential grand slam about six feet to the left of the foul pole. He struck out to end that inning, before grinning from ear to ear after the game.
“I hit that foul home run, and that just broke my heart,” Stevenson said. “And then I struck out, and then I was like, ‘I need payback.’ I just wasn’t thinking about anything; I just hit it.”
Wednesday’s back-and-forth game proved to be an entertaining affair that left even the young PA announcer speechless at the end. Bellefonte’s Alex Ebeling broke a 4-4 tie with a solo shot in the fifth inning and, with Hollidaysburg’s 77 mph hard-throwing ace Landon Perry retired, it seemed as if the momentum was on the local team’s side. Bellefonte even added an insurance run in the next frame, thanks to a double by Ebeling to push the advantage to 6-4.
Hollidaysburg was just three outs away from a quiet 54-minute drive back home when it rallied. The Tigers’ Brady Hibbs opened the final frame with a triple on a ball that bounced off the top of the fence and landed back in the outfield. Owen Dombrosky then drove him home with a single on the next at-bat to cut Bellefonte’s lead to 6-5.
A few plays later after a pitching substitution, with two outs and two runners on, Stevenson then stepped up to the plate and ended the game with one swing of the bat.
“I need to go to sleep for 20 hours because I’m just exhausted from the intensity of these games,” Hollidaysburg manager Jarrett Storm said with a laugh.
Bellefonte’s Quinn Tooker, Dom Capperella and Braedyn Kormanic hit two singles apiece in the loss. Hollidaysburg’s Perry — the ace who hit three home runs in the previous two matchups with Bellefonte — was intentionally walked four times.
Bellefonte’s manager reminded his team afterward of just how far they’d come. They fell in the opening game of the district tournament and then climbed back to win that title. In sectionals, Bellefonte lost in Game 1 — and then fought through the elimination bracket to set up Wednesday’s winner-take-all championship game.
Grove said his team still had plenty to be proud of. So, although they walked off the field with frowns and tear-stained cheeks, he hoped they’d realize their accomplishments with a little more time.
“All of them have been solid,” Grove said. “I’d take any of them with me any day. I really enjoyed having them.”
Bellefonte Little League
A full roster of the local team that won districts and finished as the runner-up in Section 4:
No. 1 Luke Fisher
No. 2 Triston Woodring-Heckman
No. 3 Braedyn Kormanic
No. 4 Alex Ebeling
No. 5 Cooper Funk
No. 6 Jake Corman
No. 7 Ethan Struble
No. 9 Davis Corman
No. 11 Kaden Clark
No. 12 Addison Shawley
No. 13 Dom Capperella
No. 15 Quinn Tooker
