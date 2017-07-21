Oakland Athletics catcher Josh Phegley, right, reacts as New York Mets' Michael Conforto
Oakland Athletics catcher Josh Phegley, right, reacts as New York Mets' Michael Conforto 30) celebrates with Matt Reynolds
Oakland Athletics catcher Josh Phegley, right, reacts as New York Mets' Michael Conforto 30) celebrates with Matt Reynolds

Sports

July 21, 2017 11:17 PM

Conforto hits 2 HRs, Blevins helps Mets hold off A's 7-5

By JEFF METALLO Associated Press
NEW YORK

Michael Conforto hit a pair of two-run homers and Jerry Blevins rescued the Mets' bullpen with a five-out save as New York held off the Oakland Athletics 7-5 on Friday night for its third straight victory.

T.J. Rivera put the Mets ahead in the sixth inning with a two-run single that turned into a Little League home run. Rivera came all the way around to score on the play after third baseman Matt Chapman, trying to get Rivera at second, threw the ball away into right field for a costly error that made it 5-3.

Moments earlier, New York loaded the bases when Lucas Duda's bad-hop infield single struck first baseman Ryon Healy near the temple. Healy left the game and walked off under his own power with a swollen bruise next to his left eye.

Conforto's second homer made it 7-3 in the seventh. Oakland rallied for two in the eighth, but Blevins replaced closer Addison Reed with the bases loaded and got five straight outs against his former team for his fifth major league save and first this season.

Normally a lefty specialist, Blevins recorded five outs in a game for the first time since 2014 with Washington. He retired All-Star slugger Yonder Alonso on a foul popup and struck out Khris Davis to escape the eighth-inning jam.

"We just tried to find some matchups that worked," Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Yoenis Cespedes had three hits after raising eyebrows when he told the San Francisco Chronicle before the game that he wants to play the final season of his career in Oakland, his first big league team.

Cespedes, who signed a $110 million, four-year contract in the offseason to remain with the Mets, also said A's manager Bob Melvin is his favorite skipper and he doesn't think there's a better one.

"Bob's a great manager. I don't blame him," Collins said after the game. "This is the first I've heard of it."

After the game, Cespedes clarified his comments while speaking with reporters through a translator and said he meant no disrespect toward Collins or the Mets.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech 0:40

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech
Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

View More Video

Sports Videos