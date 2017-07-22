State College wins youth American Legion baseball regional opener

Cam Pease’s walk-off RBI single gave the State College Junior American Legion baseball team a 3-2 win over Freemansburg on Saturday afternoon to open play at the Region 7-9-10-11 tournament.
Kevin Kurzinger scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on the bases-loaded line drive single to right by Pease. Kurzinger also earned the win with one inning of relief and collected a pair of hits at the plate. Bryn Schoonover drove in the first two runs with a fifth-inning single.
State College returns to the field at 2 p.m. Sunday in the tournament for 13-15 year-olds to meet either Boyertown or West Scranton.
