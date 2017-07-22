Sports

July 22, 2017 11:23 PM

State College wins youth American Legion baseball regional opener

From CDT staff reports

BERWICK

Cam Pease’s walk-off RBI single gave the State College Junior American Legion baseball team a 3-2 win over Freemansburg on Saturday afternoon to open play at the Region 7-9-10-11 tournament.

Kevin Kurzinger scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on the bases-loaded line drive single to right by Pease. Kurzinger also earned the win with one inning of relief and collected a pair of hits at the plate. Bryn Schoonover drove in the first two runs with a fifth-inning single.

State College returns to the field at 2 p.m. Sunday in the tournament for 13-15 year-olds to meet either Boyertown or West Scranton.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech 0:40

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech
Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

View More Video

Sports Videos