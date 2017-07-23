Howard’s Tyler Womer strikes out 16, guides Hawks to extra-inning County League playoff win

Howard pitcher Tyler Womer rubbed his shoulder after Sunday’s performance, wincing slightly between smiles
The 26-year-old right-hander felt his arm hanging a little heavier than usual — he was just moments removed from throwing a 10-inning shutout, after all — but he couldn’t help but grin after the 2-0 extra-inning win over Spike Island in the second round of the Centre County Baseball League playoffs.
The Howard Hawks now hold a 1-0 advantage in the five-game series.
“I haven’t seen anyone pitch that well in a long time,” said Hawks first baseman Dan Cole, who finished with two hits. “That’s the best I remember (this season), certainly the longest. It’s got to be.”
Womer scattered just three hits, while walking three, hitting one — and striking out 16. “Holy hell!” Womer said, after hearing his strikeout total.
The former Bald Eagle Area standout never before threw 10 innings, and he didn’t think he ever fanned so many batters either. Throughout his high school, legion and county league careers, Sunday marked one of his best-ever performances. “Top 5,” Womer said matter-of-factly. “Probably behind a couple district championship games.”
More than 40 percent of Spike Island’s plate appearances culminated in the home team walking back to the dugout the victim of a strikeout. Some batters threw helmets at the dirt, a few frustratingly flipped their bats, and others just shook their heads. Womer’s three-pitch repetoire — fastball, changeup, curveball — continued to keep them guessing.
“Tyler Womer pitched a hell of a game,” Spike Island center fielder Matt McCamley said. “That’s the best I think we’ve seen him pitch in his career. He was lights out.”
Fans sitting behind the plate started to wonder aloud after the seventh inning if the game would ever end. Neither team could capitalize, and Howard didn’t put any runs on the board until the top of the 10th. Ryan Dyke opened the final inning by jogging to first after getting hit by a pitch in the back, and Cole followed up with a double to left — on a ball that bounced in front of the outfielder and sailed over his head — to put two runners in scoring position with no outs.
A sacrifice fly by Luke Gardner plated the first run, and an infield error accounted for the second. Spike Island couldn’t rally in the bottom of the frame; Womer retired the side after one baserunner was caught stealing.
“This is a pretty memorable game,” Womer added. “I’ll remember this one for a long time.”
Spike Island pitcher Chad Speigle also boasted an impressive performance, going all 10 innings while allowing just four hits and one earned run. He struck out six, walked four (two intentionally) and hit two by pitch. Womer wound up with the win, but both pitchers had perfect games going through four innings.
“The way Tyler was pitching and the way Chad was pitching, you knew early on there wasn’t going to be a whole lot of runs,” Cole said. “Somebody had to capitalize eventually — somebody either had to screw up or get a hit.”
Despite the low score, plenty of drama still permeated the affair. Howard had runners in scoring position on five occasions, but Speigle shut it down until the 10th. In the fifth, Spike Island loaded the bases with just one out — and Womer faced a full count. Luckily for the longtime Hawk, the fastball he aimed straight down the middle ended up painting the outside corner for a strikeout. And the next batter grounded out.
Womer planned to ice his shoulder Sunday night, and he obviously won’t be pitching when the two teams meet again in Howard at 6 p.m. Tuesday. But, despite the soreness in his right shoulder, he still couldn’t have been happier with how the game ended.
“It’s huge,” Womer said. “Everything just came together today. It was one of those days.”
Comments