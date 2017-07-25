State College Junior American Legion baseball team falls in elimination bracket final

The State College Junior American Legion baseball team watched its season come to an end Tuesday afternoon in the elimination bracket final of the Region 7-9-10-11 tournament.
State College fell to Boyertown 4-1 after taking an early 1-0 lead in the third inning. Boyertown responded in the bottom of that frame with a two-RBI single by Alec Babb.
The local team, which consisted of 13-15 year olds, finishes the season with an 18-5 record. It was one of the three final teams in the region, with the next step being the state tournament.
“I’m very proud of these kids,” manager Rick Hall said. “We competed against five kids from Boyertown that are on their varsity team, and we competed with JV kids and kids that were cut from the JV team. So I give these kids tremendous credit for their competitiveness and their improvement.”
Bryn Schoonover paced State College with two hits and an RBI in the loss.
Comments