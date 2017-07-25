Today in Centre County Baseball League playoffs: July 25, 2017

A look at the two Centre County Baseball League semifinal series games from Tuesday (July 25, 2017):
Spike Island knots up playoff series
HOWARD In a series that’s quickly become defined by pitcher’s duels, Spike Island’s Parker Watson paced his team Tuesday with a complete game in a 2-1 win over Howard to tie the five-game semifinal playoff series at one contest apiece in the Centre County Baseball League.
Howard took Game 1 in a 2-0 10-inning affair, before Spike Island responded Tuesday with the 2-1 victory. Game 3 will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in Philipsburg.
Watson scattered five hits, struck out three and walked none — and the opposing pitcher didn’t fare much worse. Howard Hawks pitcher Brian Pelka allowed five hits and no walks while striking out five. The main difference was Pelka allowed an RBI single in the third inning and, in the next frame, the Spike Island Pirates’ Brandon Myers smacked a solo shot.
“It’s a struggle,” Howard’s Tyler Womer said. “We can’t seem to get anything going offensively. Our pitchers are doing great. If we could just get a couple runs.”
Howard tried to rally in the bottom of the fifth. It put runners on the first and second with no outs but couldn’t score; its lone run came in the sixth inning.
Mounties take 2-0 series lead
SPRING MILLS The Clarence Mounties’ Brandon Barnyak pitched a complete game shutout Tuesday to help record the 2-0 victory over the Spring Mills Braves. Clarence also now leads the series 2-0.
Game 3 will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in Snow Shoe. One more win, and the Mounties will earn a spot in the championship.
No other details were provided.
