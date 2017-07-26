State College won the VFW 13-14 Teener League State Tournament on Tuesday — its first-ever state championship — after defeating Mount Union 14-4 at Ferguson Township’s Louis E. Silvi Baseball Complex.
Sports

State College wins first-ever VFW Teener League state championship

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

July 26, 2017 10:02 PM

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP

State College finished as the runner-up in the Area 5 tournament. It placed second at regionals.

But it saved its best for the most meaningful tournament of all — the VFW 13-14 Teener League State Tournament — and came away Tuesday with its first-ever state championship. The local baseball team cruised past Mount Union 14-4 on Tuesday night in a shortened game at the Louis E. Silvi Baseball Complex to claim the trophy.

It finished a perfect 4-0 in the eight-team state tournament. State College’s Alex Hlivia — as well as Mt. Union's Tyler Renninger — were named tournament MVPs.

“Our attitude was ‘team first’ from Day 1, and we didn’t let anything or anyone get in the way of that,” State College manager Chad Dworsky said. “That selfless attitude is what set us up to perform at our highest level.”

State College set the tone early Tuesday by taking a 7-1 lead after the first inning. Lucca Capparelli pitched a strong four innings to make sure Mount Union couldn’t rally.

State College roster

A look at the entire roster and the 2017 state champions:

No. 6 Sean Adams

No. 19 Matthew Allison

No. 63 Mark Argiro

No. 21 Lucca Capparelli

No. 17 Austin Ehrensberger

No. 9 Joshua Grella

No. 1 Alex Hlivia

No. 14 Kyle Kurzinger

No. 13 Matthew Lingenfelter

No. 20 Dylan Maddox

No. 16 Drew Moerschbacher

No. 18 Garrett Poorman

No. 10 Ethan Schimony

No. 22 Juman Sung

No. 8 Ryan Terizzi

Manager: Chad Dworsky

Assitant coaches: Steve Kurzinger, Jim Rohan, Mike Tussey

