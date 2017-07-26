State College wins first-ever VFW Teener League state championship

State College finished as the runner-up in the Area 5 tournament. It placed second at regionals.
But it saved its best for the most meaningful tournament of all — the VFW 13-14 Teener League State Tournament — and came away Tuesday with its first-ever state championship. The local baseball team cruised past Mount Union 14-4 on Tuesday night in a shortened game at the Louis E. Silvi Baseball Complex to claim the trophy.
It finished a perfect 4-0 in the eight-team state tournament. State College’s Alex Hlivia — as well as Mt. Union's Tyler Renninger — were named tournament MVPs.
“Our attitude was ‘team first’ from Day 1, and we didn’t let anything or anyone get in the way of that,” State College manager Chad Dworsky said. “That selfless attitude is what set us up to perform at our highest level.”
State College set the tone early Tuesday by taking a 7-1 lead after the first inning. Lucca Capparelli pitched a strong four innings to make sure Mount Union couldn’t rally.
State College roster
A look at the entire roster and the 2017 state champions:
No. 6 Sean Adams
No. 19 Matthew Allison
No. 63 Mark Argiro
No. 21 Lucca Capparelli
No. 17 Austin Ehrensberger
No. 9 Joshua Grella
No. 1 Alex Hlivia
No. 14 Kyle Kurzinger
No. 13 Matthew Lingenfelter
No. 20 Dylan Maddox
No. 16 Drew Moerschbacher
No. 18 Garrett Poorman
No. 10 Ethan Schimony
No. 22 Juman Sung
No. 8 Ryan Terizzi
Manager: Chad Dworsky
Assitant coaches: Steve Kurzinger, Jim Rohan, Mike Tussey
Comments