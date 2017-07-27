Chuck Probst, Clarence Mounties finish sweep of Spring Mills in County League playoffs

Chuck Probst wore a smile as he made the final few steps to home plate, where his Clarence Mounties teammates waited and referenced his night of redemption against the opposing pitcher.
Probst had just smoked a two-run home run over the left-field fence in the sixth inning to clinch the Mounties’ 10-0 win over Spring Mills and send his team back the Centre County Baseball League championship series. Probst finished his home-run trot and joined his teammates to shake hands with Spring Mills, still wearing a smile after Clarence finished a dominant three-game sweep.
Probst went 3 for 4 with a triple and five RBIs to lead one of the Mounties’ best offensive performances this season and break out of a slump that started with an 0-for-4 game against Spring Mills pitcher Tyler Myers on Monday night. The Mounties’ breakout offensive performance supported another shutout effort on the mound — Clarence outscored Spring Mills 18-0 in the best-of-five series — as they set up a chance to repeat as league champions.
Probst stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mounties ahead 8-0 to face Myers for the fourth time Thursday night. He hammered a shot that landed well beyond the left-field fence, which is 340 feet down the line, and emphatically ended the series.
“Right off the bat, I think everybody here knew that it was gone,” Clarence pitcher Justin Taylor said. “Definitely the farthest ball we’ve seen hit this year.”
While Probst keyed the offense, Taylor allowed two hits and fired Clarence’s third complete-game shutout in the series to match teammates Ryan MacNamara and Brandon Barnyak. Taylor said Clarence’s pitching has been phenomenal this season, and Probst said pitching and defense fueled the team’s 17-1 run through the regular season. Clarence manager Rob Gavlock also said the team’s pitching and defense were crucial to earning the top seed in the playoffs.
Last year, when the Mounties lost just two games on the way to the title, Gavlock said they hit better — the manager estimated Clarence scored 10 or more runs in seven or eight games in 2016. But this season has been about pitching as Thursday night’s victory was just the second time the Mounties have scored 10 runs in a game.
Probst has been consistent for Clarence all summer, going hitless in just two or three games. Gavlock always writes his name in the No. 3 spot in the lineup but mistakenly put him in the No. 2 spot Thursday night. MacNamara, the No. 3 hitter, came to the plate in the first inning before Gavlock realized his error — bringing Probst to batter’s box instead since the lineup was already official.
“I joked with him, I said, ‘Most managers drop you when you’re in a slump,’” Gavlock said. “I said, ‘I’m trying something different, we’re putting you up in the 2-hole.’”
Probst grounded out to third base in that first at-bat, continuing his struggles against Myers. He ended the slump in the third inning by lining an RBI single past the shortstop. During Clarence’s four-run fourth inning, he added a two-run triple when the Spring Mills center fielder raced back but couldn’t haul in his deep fly ball.
It was a typical performance for Probst, who stayed hot in the County League after leading Gettysburg College with a .394 batting average and seven home runs this past season. Probst showed that power with the Mounties with a two-run, walk-off home run earlier this season. On Thursday night, he drilled a two-run, game-ending home run to left field.
With the Mounties ahead 7-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, Bryan Greene led off with a double and scored on Bryce Greene’s single, good for his third RBI of the night. That brought Probst to the plate again, thanks to Gavlock’s mistake when filling out the lineup.
Probst promptly ended the game with his home run, leaving MacNamara on deck and bringing his teammates to the plate to greet him. Whether it was the “farthest” shot of the season, though, Probst wasn’t sure if he could agree with Taylor.
“Brian Kochik’s hit some pretty far this year, just trying to compete with him,” Probst said with a chuckle.
Comments