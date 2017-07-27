Spike Island takes County League semifinal series lead with victory over Howard

After Thursday’s performance, the Spike Island Pirates now find themselves just one win away from a spot in the Centre County Baseball League championship.
Spike Island defeated Howard 5-2 Thursday in Game 3 of the five-game semifinal series. The winner of the series — Spike Island leads 2-1 — will take on the Clarence Mounties in the title game.
“We really take these games and enter these playoffs with a clean slate,” Spike Island’s Matt McCamley said. “We really try to keep that mind-set going in.”
Spike Island fell behind early in Game 3 — Howard sprinted out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first — but the Pirates responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. And in the third inning, with two outs and a runner on first, they rallied after big hits by Ryan Marcinko (RBI double) and Matt Curtis (two-RBI double).
The Pirates’ Josh Potter pitched a complete game in the win and allowed two hits while striking out five and walking one.
Spike Island will travel to Howard for Game 4 on 2 p.m. Sunday.
