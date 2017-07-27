Howard’s Hunter Eminhizer, seen here in a game earlier this series, will help host Spike Island in Game 4 of a five-game playoff series at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Howard Hawks will be eliminated with a loss.
Spike Island takes County League semifinal series lead with victory over Howard

From CDT staff reports

July 27, 2017 10:54 PM

PHILIPSBURG

After Thursday’s performance, the Spike Island Pirates now find themselves just one win away from a spot in the Centre County Baseball League championship.

Spike Island defeated Howard 5-2 Thursday in Game 3 of the five-game semifinal series. The winner of the series — Spike Island leads 2-1 — will take on the Clarence Mounties in the title game.

“We really take these games and enter these playoffs with a clean slate,” Spike Island’s Matt McCamley said. “We really try to keep that mind-set going in.”

Spike Island fell behind early in Game 3 — Howard sprinted out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first — but the Pirates responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. And in the third inning, with two outs and a runner on first, they rallied after big hits by Ryan Marcinko (RBI double) and Matt Curtis (two-RBI double).

The Pirates’ Josh Potter pitched a complete game in the win and allowed two hits while striking out five and walking one.

Spike Island will travel to Howard for Game 4 on 2 p.m. Sunday.

