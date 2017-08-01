Ryan MacNamara fires shutout in Clarence Mounties’ opening win in County League championship series

Ryan MacNamara used to only be a power pitcher who threw the ball by opposing hitters.
Not anymore.
The Clarence Mounties right-hander — who once touched 93-94 mph earlier in his career — learned in college how to approach the game differently. And he used that knowledge to throw everything in his arsenal against the Spike Island Pirates during a 4-0 complete-game shutout Tuesday in the first game of the Centre County Baseball League’s best-of-five championship series.
“He admitted a couple weeks ago he’s turned into a pitcher,” Spike Island center fielder Matt McCamley said. “He kept us off balance.”
MacNamara mixed speeds and pitches to earn the win, recording the Mounties’ fourth straight shutout of the postseason. The Clarence right-hander allowed three hits while striking out seven and walking three to give his team a 1-0 lead in the series, which continues at 6 p.m. Thursday in Philipsburg.
Though MacNamara turned in another sharp outing, he received some help from his defense in the shutout victory.
With Clarence ahead 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning, Spike Island’s McCamley battled to a full count against MacNamara. The Pirates had runners on first and second with one out when McCamley sent a line drive to left-center field, but Clarence center fielder Chuck Probst robbed him of the potential game-tying hit with a diving catch.
Probst then fired to second to complete an inning-ending double play, as teammate Justin Taylor pumped his fist in the infield. Mounties first baseman Brian Kochik gave a fist pump, too, as he and the rest of the team lined up to greet Probst as he returned to the dugout.
It was Probst’s second inning-ending double play in the game, and the Mounties broke through offensively in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach. Catcher Bryan Greene made the three-run inning possible by hustling down the line for an infield single with two outs. MacNamara had an RBI single and Probst added an RBI double to highlight the inning and send the Mounties to the seventh with a 4-0 lead.
But it was MacNamara’s ability to keep the Pirates guessing that kept the opponent off the board and secured the victory.
“It’s something as I’ve gotten older, I don’t throw as hard anymore, so I rely on more of my smarts and trying to locate pitches and mix speeds and everything like that,” MacNamara said. “I don’t throw like I used to eight years ago.”
Instead of turning to his 92 mph fastball like he could in the past, the right-hander complemented his now mid-80s fastball with his slider and changeup. In 2-0 and 3-1 counts, when MacNamara expected Spike Island hitters to be aggressive against a fastball, he threw his offspeed pitches.
MacNamara credited his father for teaching him how to pitch growing up, but he grew as a pitcher and learned how to identify hitters’ weaknesses during his college career. When he played at Allegany College in Maryland, he worked with J.R. Perdew, who is now a pitching assistant instructor in the Chicago White Sox organization. MacNamara watched star major league pitchers, including Roger Clemens, Nolan Ryan and Tom Glavine. And he studied former major league pitcher Roy Oswalt, a 6-foot right-hander with a similar stature as MacNamara.
“I used to spend hours on his couch and just watching film and learning pitch sequences and batter’s tendencies,” MacNamara said.
MacNamara would also watch games at home with a bowl of popcorn and a Coke, charting every pitch and going back to review specific situations like how the pitcher approached the No. 3 and No. 4 hitters with runners on and one out. And then he watched Tuesday as he sent one opposing batter after another back to the dugout.
“He knows baseball in and out,” Greene said. “If we ever need something from him, he’s the first guy we go through because he knows the most on this team — probably put us all together, he knows the most about baseball.”
