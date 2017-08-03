Veterans power Clarence Mounties’ rout in Game 2 of County League championship series

Brian Kochik is now one of the “old guys” on the Clarence Mounties.
Kochik, 28, can still swing the bat in his 12th season playing in the Centre County Baseball League, and he showed that Thursday when he finished with two doubles in his team’s 10-0 win over the Spike Island Pirates in five innings. His team now leads 2-0 in the best-of-five championship series.
“It’s the blink of an eye, man,” Kochik said of his 12 seasons. “It flew by. It’s kind of weird seeing our career slowly at the end now.”
Kochik remembers learning from the veterans when he started playing in the league as a 16-year-old junior at Bald Eagle Area High School, and he’s trying to pass on what he learned to the young players who will one day become the core of the Mounties. While the “old guys” powered Clarence offensively Thursday and the team finished with 12 hits, one of their young players in Brandon Barnyak shined on the mound.
Barnyak, a left-hander who graduated from BEA in 2016, threw the team’s fifth straight shutout of the league playoffs, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three in five innings for the win. The Mounties can clinch the best-of-five series with a win in Game 3 at 2 p.m. Sunday in Clarence.
Clarence has now outscored its opponents 32-0 in five postseason games, a run of dominance made possible by its veteran core of players. Kochik — along with fellow veterans Ryan MacNamara (solo home run) and John Schall (3 hits, 3 RBIs) — led Bald Eagle Area to the PIAA Class 2A championship in 2007, and they’ve carried that success into the County League.
Even Spike Island’s Matt McCamley understands the value of that continuity.
“They’re some of our best friends in the area and we have had battles with them,” McCamley said. “We’ve talked about it after the game. We hate each other when it comes to us at the plate, them at the plate, Ryan pitching. But we’re best friends after the game.”
On Thursday, the tight-knit group from Clarence led from start to finish to move one win away from clinching the title. In the first inning, Kochik crushed an RBI double to the left field fence to put Clarence on the board. Schall followed with an RBI double to the left-center field gap, and MacNamara led off the third inning with a home run into the trees beyond the left field fence to make it 3-0.
Barnyak, meanwhile, complemented the vets’ performance by quieting Spike Island’s bats with his two-seam fastball. He allowed the Pirates’ lone hit in the first inning — a single by McCamley — and benefited from three double plays in the victory.
Barnyak is in his second season with the Mounties, and he’s developed into a reliable part of the team’s dominant rotation. Barnyak remembers being nervous in his first outing last year, comparing it to how he felt for his first high school varsity start at Bald Eagle Area. Now, he’s learning from the veterans like MacNamara, who coached him in high school.
“I still learn from him and look up to him as a coach and player,” Barnyak said.
Kochik was once one of the young players on the Mounties. Now, Clarence manager Rob Gavlock said, Kochik has been crucial to running the Mounties as an “old guy,” helping prepare the field and emailing back-and-forth with the manager with lineup suggestions.
“It’s funny,” said Gavlock, who has led the Mounties for the last nine years. “We have a bunch of pictures from back then and everybody says, ‘Holy crap, look how skinny we were back then.’ I’ve seen these guys graduate high school, college, get married, have kids now. And it’s awesome that they’re the leaders on the team.”
Kochik didn’t want to get too sentimental after Thursday’s win, but he smiled and laughed often as he looked back on his 12-year run.
“It’s wild thinking about all the memories out at Clarence field,” Kochik said, “and just playing in this league and how it’s changed, too.”
