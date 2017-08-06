Clarence Mounties sweep Spike Island to capture 2nd straight County League title

Surrounded by his Clarence Mountie teammates, Justin Taylor raised the Centre County Baseball League trophy high.
“Woo!” Taylor yelled after clinching the championship series on Sunday.
Taylor and the Mounties beat the Spike Island Pirates 5-3 to finish a three-game sweep and capture their second straight league title.
Clarence players greeted each other with high-fives after Taylor recorded his 10th strikeout to seal the win and waited outside their dugout for the arrival of a new County League trophy topped by a shiny gold glove.
“Goosebumps,” Taylor said. “We kind of joked around saying we want to keep it here. We want to keep the new trophy here. We want our name on it first.”
Then, the Mounties posed for photos behind the mound with their prize after finishing a near-perfect season and playoff run.
Clarence finished the regular season with a 17-1 record and swept both of its playoff series. Taylor put the finishing touches on the pitching staff’s brilliant postseason, tallying double-digits strikeouts in a complete game effort on Sunday. It was the sixth complete game by the Mounties’ starting pitchers in the playoffs, part of a run in which they outscored Spring Mills and Spike Island 37-3.
While Taylor played a crucial role — he also had a two-run double — twin brothers Bryce and Bryan Greene made Clarence’s sweep possible in the fifth inning.
Immediately after Spike Island scored three runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game, Bryan Greene led off the bottom half with a single to bring his brother to the plate. Bryce, the Mounties’ leadoff hitter, laid a bunt down the first base line — but his sacrifice attempt turned into a single when the ball rolled down the line and stayed fair.
Bryce rounded first, saw Bryan sprinting toward an unmanned third base and wondered, “What’s he doing?” As he watched Bryan head toward third, Bryce realized no one was covering second base and took off. The Pirates then airmailed a throw to the second base, where the center fielder was trying to cover, and Bryan easily scored the go-ahead run.
With the ball in the outfield, Bryce soon joined him, racing from second to meet his brother at home plate with a high-five.
“I think that might have been one of the craziest plays I’ve been a part of,” Bryce said.
It proved to be a highlight of the Greenes’ first County League season together. Bryan watched Bryce and the Mounties beat Howard to win the title last year and joined the team this year after going through boot camp with the Air Force in 2015 and interning with the Ocean City, Md., police department in 2016.
Their teammates joked about the twins racing throughout the season — and their speed was on display during that wild sequence Sunday.
“They’re some of the fastest players I think I’ve ever seen in my life,” Clarence manager Rob Gavlock said. “They just make things happen.”
Spike Island couldn’t recover from the momentum shift, and Taylor closed out the victory on the mound by striking out the side in the seventh inning.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” Taylor said. “We take it serious. We have a lot of fun doing it. When the season starts, it’s what we want to do. We want to win a title.”
Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery
Comments