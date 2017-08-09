With every starter returning from last season, the Penn State women’s volleyball team will open the season ranked sixth in the AVCA preseason poll.
Penn State women’s volleyball opens at No. 6 in preseason poll

From CDT staff reports

August 09, 2017 7:47 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

The Penn State women’s volleyball team earned the No. 6 spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions return every starter from last season’s 24-10 campaign, which ended with a No. 10 AVCA ranking. Penn State lost to Big Ten rival Nebraska in five sets in the NCAA quarterfinals to end the year.

The Nittany Lions are part of a run of four consecutive Big Ten teams in the top 10, along with No. 4 Minnesota, No. 5 Nebraska and No. 7 Wisconsin, with eight conference programs among the 25 in the rankings. Texas picked up 25 first-place votes and has the No. 1 spot with 1,547 points, barely edging defending champion Stanford, which had 35 first-place votes but was 14 points behind.

Penn State opens its season Aug. 25 against Tennessee-Martin at the West Virginia Invitational.

