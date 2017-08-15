State College Spikes to host 2018 all-star game

Some of minor league baseball’s top prospects will be in State College next summer.
The State College Spikes will host the 2018 New York-Penn League All-Star Game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The site of next season’s contest was made Tuesday night in Troy, N.Y., during this year’s all-star game at Tri-City’s Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The game will be played in State College for a second time, following the first contest in the stadium in 2009.
“We are proud to once again host the NYPL All-Star Game and showcase the best of what Central PA has to offer,” Spikes General Manager Scott Walker said in a statement. “We are looking forward to working together with all of the members of our Central PA community to put together an extravaganza that will bring people from across our region and the baseball world together for a one-of-a-kind experience.”
Comments