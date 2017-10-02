Bellefonte’s Mike ‘Too Pretty’ Putnam looks to revive fighting career in Bryce Jordan Center

Bellefonte native Mike Putnam can still remember telling anyone who’d listen that there would one day be fights in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Now, 12 years later, the 29-year-old Putnam is preparing to rejuvenate his mixed martial arts career in that very venue.

“I could not ask for a better scenario,” he said. “I haven’t fought in three years, and now my comeback fight literally gets to be in my backyard.”

Putnam — nicknamed “Too Pretty” — is part of the undercard of the Nov. 3 Bellator 186 fights that are taking place at the BJC. At the beginning of September, Putnam posted a picture on his Facebook page signing his contract to be a part of the bout.

But it wasn’t a situation that fell into his lap. He had to do a lot of self-promotion to get the spot. He initially saw a Facebook post looking for fighters for the Bellator card — but saw it a day late. Still, he reached out.

Putnam received a phone call right away.

“I’m from Bellefonte; I don’t know if you know where Bellefonte is,” Putnam told the caller.

That’s pretty close to there, isn’t it?

“It takes me about 10 minutes to get from my parents’ house to the Bryce Jordan Center.”

Wow — really?

“I just said to him, ‘I know you’re looking for undercards, and this is the one place in the world where I know I can sell tickets,’” Putnam recalled.

After Putnam guaranteed he could sell more than anyone else, he became a priority. And then fate helped intervene.

Putnam met up with longtime friend and former Penn State wrestler Dan Vallimont during a Nittany Lions’ home football game weekend. They caught up with Phil Davis, who is on the main card for Bellator 186. Putnam mentioned he was trying to get on the card too, and Davis said he’d help however he could.

Putnam received a call the next day. A fight, an opponent, was lined up for him.

“It is a surreal feeling,” he said. “ It’s like you’re not sure its going to happen and then the fight got announced, and I said I’d try my best to get on this card. It could not have worked out better for me.”

Putnam, who started at State College’s Titan Fitness and Mixed Martial Arts, moved to New York roughly 1 1/2 years ago to focus on his MMA career after a lot of push from Vallimont. He said he’s been trying to get more fights since focusing solely on the sport but hasn’t been able to find one since moving.

“I never let it discourage me,” Putnam said. “I always kept faith, and I said it’s not part of God’s plan for me. I was like, ‘Just keep moving, working hard and something will work out.’”

Putnam’s closest fight to home before November was in Pittsburgh when he made his professional debut. He is 1-1 as a professional and 5-3-1 as an amateur at 145 pounds. He said he’s trying to get his body to the point where he could cut down to 135 pounds, but his Bellator fight will be at 150 pounds.

During his amateur time, “Too Pretty” used his wrestling background — which he acquired at Bellefonte under coaches Larry Walker and Pat Flynn — to his advantage. He said he went in with the mindset of taking his opponent down and beating them up on the canvas to finish as quickly as possible. In his two pro bouts, Putnam has had to go the distance because he’s been on his feet much more.

“I’ll tell you, 15 minutes is a long time to fight somebody,” Putnam said. “I would say I use the wrestling base to dictate where the fight goes. I’m not the best wrestler or best striker, but I can use my striking to out-wrestle better wrestlers and I can use my wrestling to out strike better strikers. I would say I’m well-rounded, but I’m most comfortable everywhere.”

Putnam said that he’s had about 75 people say they were going to be getting tickets to the event. He’s hoping to attract 100 fans and possibly close to 200 for his comeback fight. But there will be one family member that won’t be in attendance.

“Mom could barely watch me wrestle,” he said, saying she used to come to matches but would have to leave the gym when he took the mat. “She knows this is where I need to be and need to be doing, so she is 100 percent supportive of it. She won’t be at the fight, though.”

