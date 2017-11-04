Breaking down all of the fight results at Bellator 186 in the BJC

It was a good night to be in the red corner of the octagon on Friday night inside the Bryce Jordan Center for Bellator 186.

Of the 14 winners, 10 fought out of that side of the cage.

Ed Ruth and Phil Davis each fed off of the hometown crowd and Penn State was 2-0 on the night. For two local fighters, Mike Putnam and Ethan Goss, things didn’t go as planned. Below is a breakdown of all of the fights:

Main card

Phil ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Davis (18-4) def. Leo Leite (10-1), unanimous decision

This one was a battle of who was going to drop first. No one did. The pair traded blows all fight long. In the first round, they were trying to feel each other out. Davis got it to the ground for a little bit, but Leite escaped. Davis landed several leg kicks to Leite’s legs and body. Action was stopped at one point for an eye poke. Davis attempted several times to get fight back to ground but Leite’s defense was solid. In the end, Davis did enough to win the judges over.

Ed Ruth (4-0) def. Chris Dempsey (11-6), technical knockout (punches), 2nd round, :27

Ruth came out to chants of “Ruuuttthhh” and “We Are.” Most of the first round was on the ground with Ruth on top — of course, much like when he wrestled. In the second round, Ruth threw a right hook, connecting to the temple of Dempsey. And it was lights out.

Title fight: Ryan Bader (24-5) def. Linton Vassell (18-6), technical knockout (hammer fists), 2nd round, 3:58

Bader came out firing in defense of his light heavyweight crown. He landed several blows and took Vassell down several times. In the second round, Bader again had Vassell on the ground. He started throwing hammer fists, and the official jumped in to call the fight.

Title fight: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (7-0) def. Emily Ducote (6-3), submission (armbar), 5th round, 3:42

History was made in this fight. Macfarlane came out throwing bombs and was connecting. She eventually brough Ducote to the canvas and looked for a submission. Ducote fought off several fight-ending attempts from Macfarlane. And then Ducote responded with a flurry of punches in the second round. It took quite some time but Macfarlane worked her way into an armbar submission of Ducote in the fifth round to become the first women’s flyweight champion in Bellator history. Macfarlane is now 2-0 against Ducote.

Saad Awad (21-9) def. Zach Freeman (9-3), technical knockout (punches), 1st round, 1:07

The pair traded kicks back and forth. The first punch never landed until 30 seconds into the fight. Awad then connected with a right hook to the temple of Freeman, and that was the end of it.

Prelim Card

Scott Clymer (1-0) def. Mike ‘Too Pretty’ Putnam (1-2), technical knockout (punches), 1st round, 3:07

Clymer came out with a vengeance trying to take the crowd out of it early. He pressured Putnam against the cage and was throwing shots. Putnam kept taking the blows. The official eventually saw enough and called the fight as Clymer won in his pro debut.

Andrew Salas (4-1) def. Ethan Goss (3-4), split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Salas came out controlling from the starting bell, pressuring Goss against the cage. Goss kept clipping him with leg kicks and connected with a jab to end first round. Salas kept the pressure on in the second round. As Goss gained control in the third round and made a push, the crowd got more in to it for the Petersburg native. It went to the judges and Goss’ push was a little too late as Salas was named the winner.

“It was awesome being in an arena this big and hearing the people cheer for me,” Goss said. “I think everyone let the judges know what they felt about that split decision. It was a dream come true. Since I started doing this, I wanted to be on a card here at the BJC, which was never done before. Now I’ve done it. That is one dream done and more to come. This train don’t stop here.”

Logan Storley (7-0) def. Matt Secor (9-5), unanimous decision

Storley, a former wrestler for Minnesota, caught Secor with several elbows often in the first round. They were vicious enough to rip a decent-sized gash in Secor’s forehead. It wasn’t enough to fight off Secor’s heart. He kept battling, but Storley did too much damage early and walked away with the win.

Dominic Mazzotta (13-2) def. Matt Lozano (8-6), technical knockout (elbows), 1st round, 2:37

Mazzotta took the fight to the canvas and cut Lozano open with some vicious elbows. The cut was so severe over Lozano’s right eye, the official called for a timeout. The cage-side doctor ruled it to severe to continue, and the fight was called.

Michael Trizano (5-0) def. Mike Otwell (4-2), submission (d’arce choke), 2nd round, 2:07

Trizano nearly had Otwell choked out, but Otwell got out of the position to end the round. Trizano continued to work on the submission. He finally got it locked up tight enough, and Otwell tapped.

Mike Wilkins (8-4) def. Brett Martinez (6-5), submission (rear-naked choke), 2nd round, 1:09

Wilkins did all of the damage in this one. He pounded away at Martinez from the feet to the ground. He worked his way into the rear-naked choke, and Martinez tapped out.

Frank Buenafuente (8-4) def. Francis Healy (7-5), unanimous decision

It was Buenafuente early and often in this one. He’d methodically would work the fight to the ground and control the top. Buenafuente’s constant pressure didn’t seam to faze Healy — who came out swinging and took control, but couldn’t finish it off in the loss.

Josh Fremd (2-0) def. Ryan Parker (0-1), submission (rear-naked choke), 2nd round, 1:25

In the first fight of the night, Fremd came out well. He went for an immediate submission early in the first round with a choke. Parker, who was making his pro debut, fought it off. Fremd finished it off in the second round with a rear-naked choke.

Tywan Claxton (1-0) def. Jonny Bonilla-Bowman (1-1), knockout (flying knee), 1st round, 1:29

Claxton made a huge pro debut. He barely broke a sweat as he caught Bonilla-Bowman with a flying knee to the head. Bonilla-Bowman was out before he hit the mat.