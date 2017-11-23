Sports

Tongan Thor picked by Wallabies for Scotland test

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017

EDINBURGH, Scotland

Prop Taniela Tupou was picked by the Wallabies on Thursday, just two days after becoming eligible.

Tupou, nicknamed the Tongan Thor when he became a schoolboy rugby sensation, joined the squad last week in anticipation of him being available for Australia's last European tour match on Saturday against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Hooker Stephen Moore will also start in his last rugby test for Australia, after backing up Tatafu Polota-Nau in the last six tests.

Moore announced this week he was retiring after this match, his 129th test since 2005.

Moore and Ben McCalman, in on the blindside flank for the injured Ned Hanigan, were the only changes to the lineup which lost to England 30-6 last weekend.

Coming into the reserves with Tupou were backup forwards Lukhan Tui and Tetera Faulkner, and back Henry Speight.

