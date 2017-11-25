Sports

Italy's Kevin Fischnaller gets 1st World Cup luge win

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 07:06 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

WINTERBERG, Germany

Italy's Kevin Fischnaller got the first World Cup men's luge race victory of his career Saturday, after holding off Germany's Felix Loch.

Fischnaller had the fastest time in the first run, and prevailed despite being only 14th-best in the second run. Loch rallied from 10th place after one run for the silver and Russia's Stepan Federov won the bronze.

It was the 18th time out of the last 20 World Cup races in Winterberg that either an Italian or German slider won men's gold. Fischnaller's only other previous World Cup medal was in a sprint race in Igls, Austria in November 2014.

Tucker West was the top American with a 10th-place finish.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Barkley one of best around

    Penn State football coach James Franklin talks Saquon Barkley.

Barkley one of best around

Barkley one of best around 1:14

Barkley one of best around
Johnny McGonigal’s keys to for Penn State against Nebraska 2:20

Johnny McGonigal’s keys to for Penn State against Nebraska
Keys to Penn State against Rutgers 2:27

Keys to Penn State against Rutgers

View More Video