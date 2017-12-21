Philipsburg native Matt Adams reportedly signs with Washington Nationals

Philipsburg native Matt Adams will be playing for the third major league team of his career in 2018.
Adams has reportedly signed with the Washington Nationals after finishing last year with the Atlanta Braves. He is expected to serve as a backup first baseman and pinch-hitter for the Nationals, who won 97 games and captured the National League East division title in 2017.
According to several reports, the Philipsburg-Osceola grad signed a one-year deal worth about $4 million. The signing is expected to be made official in the coming days.
Adams opened the 2017 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team that drafted him in the 23rd round in 2009 out of Slippery Rock. After playing for St. Louis since 2012, he was traded to Atlanta in May.
Never miss a local story.
Adams went on to hit .271 with 19 home runs and 58 RBIs for the Braves this past season. He finished with a season total of 20 home runs — a career-high mark — in 2017. The 29-year-old will now serve as Ryan Zimmerman’s backup at first base and give the Nationals another power hitter on their roster.
After Washington declined to bring back Adam Lind — he hit .303 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs for the Nationals last season — the team filled that role for the 2018 season by signing Adams.
Adams owns a .271 batting average with 75 home runs and 275 RBIs in six seasons in the major leagues.
Comments