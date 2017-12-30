Today in high school sports: Dec. 29, 2017

Rounding up Centre County high school wrestling teams at holiday tournaments on Saturday:
Dowling, Ohl capture titles, SJCA takes 3rd at Mount Mat Madness tournament
Caleb Dowling and Amonn Ohl each took won their weight classes, with five more teammates medaling, as the St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy wrestling team finished third at the Mount Mat Madness tournament Saturday.
The Wolves tallied 158 points, trailing only the 298 points from champion and tournament host Mount St. Joseph’s and runner-up East Fairmount’s 162 in the field of 29 teams from five states.
Never miss a local story.
Ohl scored a fall in 5:22 over Brenden Barnes of Benedictine Prep in the 106-pound final. Ohl won all four of his bouts by fall.
Dowling earned a 3-0 decision in the 138-pound final over Nick Novarnik of St. Georges. Dowling also posted a 4-0 record in the tournament, with two pins and a technical fall along the way.
Also for the Wolves, Malachi Duvall was third at 126 pounds and Zach Witmer placed third at 120, Ethan Kauffman and Jacob Powers picked up fifth-place finishes at 113 and 132, respectively, and Zach Rosenberger finished seventh at 160.
P-O, Bellefonte wrestle at Conestoga tourney
LANCASTER Philipsburg-Osceola had six medal-winners and Bellefonte had five make the podium at the Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic.
The Mounties finished ninth with 111 points and the Red Raiders had 63 points to take 19th in the two-day, 26-team event. Central Dauphin took the team title with 197 points, followed by runner-up Central Mountain’s 169.
P-O 195-pounder Brandon Anderson was the top local finisher, taking third with a 7-1 record. The Mounties also got podium finishes from Chase Chapman (120) in fourth, Matt Johnson (152) in fifth, Josh Hubler (220) in sixth, and Hunter Weitosh (126) and Jordan Smith (285) in seventh.
Cole Stewart paced the Raiders with a fifth-place finish at 126. Capturing sixth were Alex Coppolo (120) and Ryan Smith (132), and in seventh were Ethan Richner (152) and Max Mondy (195).
Comments