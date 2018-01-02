Today in high school sports: Jan. 2, 2017

Checking out Tuesday’s action in high school basketball:
State College girls make 2nd-half rally against Cumberland Valley
Maya Bokunewicz and Elizabeth Czekaj led a second-half comeback Tuesday night to give State College a 50-40 win over Cumberland Valley in Mid Penn Conference Commonwealth Division play.
Bokunewicz and Czekaj paced the Lady Little Lions (5-4, 3-2) with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Bokunewicz netted 11 after halftime and Czekaj scored 12 after the break, when their team trailed 20-17.
State College also had a near-perfect night from the foul line to help lock up the win, making 13 of 15 attempts, with all but two free throws in the second half.
State College boys stay perfect with road win
MECHANICSBURG State College pulled away in the second half for a 70-56 victory over Cumberland Valley.
Drew Friberg scored 20 points, while 13 apiece came from Tommy Friberg and Ryan McNulty for the Little Lions (9-0, 5-0 Mid Penn Commonwealth), who held a slim 35-32 lead at halftime.
