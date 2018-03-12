The basketball season isn’t over just yet for the Penn State Lady Lions

The Penn State women’s basketball team had its life extended Monday night with a selection to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
The Lady Lions will face Radford on Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center in a first-round contest. The game will tip off at 7 p.m., one night after the men’s team meets Temple in its NIT first-round game at the BJC.
The 64-team women’s field was announced after the NCAA’s bracket was revealed Monday night.
Should the Lady Lions win Thursday, they would advance to a second-round game against either James Madison or East Tennessee State. The second-round games are scheduled for March 17-20. All games through the March 31 championship will be held on campus.
The Highlanders (23-8) finished second in the Big South Conference.
The Lady Lions finished the regular season with a 16-15 record, falling to Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten tournament on March 1. Penn State will be making its fourth appearance in the WNIT. The Lady Lions advanced to the regional semifinals last year, falling at home to Virginia Tech. They won the WNIT in 1998, beating Baylor in the final.
