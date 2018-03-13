Campus Corner: Bellefonte’s Trevor Corl earns Division III wrestling All-America honors

The Bellefonte wrestling program can boast another All-American.
Former Red Raider Trevor Corl finished eighth at the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday, earning the All-America recognition. The Lycoming junior also earned NWCA /Scholar All-American honors.
Wrestling at 149 pounds, Corl posted a 2-3 record at the national meet, losing by fall twice on the tournament’s final day to put him in the eighth spot on the podium.
He closed his season with a 35-6 record, including seven pins, two major decision and 11 technical falls, and Lycoming was 12-5 as a team.
The last Bellefonte wrestler to earn All-American honors is Mitchell Port, who was a two-time NCAA runner-up at Edinboro, finishing his career in 2015. He is now an assistant coach at Edinboro.
Basketball
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) has a 5.3 scoring average with 56 rebounds, 512 assists, seven steals and five blocks. Stony Brook finished its season at 13-19 after losing to Vermont 70-51 in the American East semifinals.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) finished the regular season playing an average of 9.9 minutes with a 2.4 scoring average and a 1.4 rebound average to go with 16 assists, a block and seven steals. The top-ranked Huskies (32-0) will face St. Francis in the NCAA first round at home on Saturday.
Swimming
Ben Gingher (State College, Eastern Michigan) placed fifth in the 200-yard breaststroke A final in the Mid-American Conference meet with a time of 1 minute, 59.39 seconds. He was ninth in the B final of the 100 breaststroke in 55.67.
Baseball
Jason Costa (State College, Furman) is hitting .350 with 10 runs scored, 14 hits, five doubles, three homers and 12 RBIs. Furman is 9-6.
Dan Roan (Bellefonte, IUP) is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA. In 3 1/3 innings he has allowed four hits and three rus, two earned, while walking three and striking out three. IUP is 1-8.
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) has worked 7 2/3 innings and has a 3.52 ERA. He has given up five hits and three runs, all earned, while walking five and striking out six. Altoona is 3-9.
Softball
Haley Giedroc (Bald Eagle Area, PSU-Altoona) leads the team in hitting with a .375 average. She has scored 10 runs and has 15 hits including four doubles, and six RBIs. She has also stolen eight bases. Altoona is 7-5.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .143 with a double and three RBIs. In the circle she is 3-2 with a 2.04 ERA. In 34 1/3 innings she has allowed 30 hits and 14 runs, 10 earned, walked 19 and struck out 12.
Abby Showers (Philipsburg-Osceola, PSU-Altoona) is second on the team in hitting with a .316 average, 12 runs scored, 12 hits and three RBIs. She has stolen five bases.
Cassidy Stover (Penns Valley, PSU-Altoona) has a .264 average with four hits and an RBI.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) is hitting .080 with two hits including a double. Lowell is 14-14.
Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) has had one at-bat and scored one run. Gannon is 8-7.
Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mt. Aloysius) is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA. In 6 1/3 innings she has given up six hits and two runs, one earned, while walking four and striking out none. Mt. Aloysius is 7-5.
Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) is 1-7 with a 6.49 ERA. She has worked 52 2/3 innings and given up 81 hits and 51 runs, 38 earned, while walking 25 and striking out 25. Delaware State is 2-17.
Tara Baney (Bellefonte, Bloomsburg) has two saves in 5 2/3 innings. She has a walk and two strikeouts while allowing no runs. Bloomsburg is 4-3.
Lacrosse
Brady Franks (Sate College Widener) has eight goals, an assist and five ground balls. Widener is 1-4.
Olivia Stahl (State College, Savvanah College of Art & Design) has a goal, an assist, 15 ground balls and a draw control. SCAD, No. 1 in the NAIA national poll, is 4-0.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has eight ground balls and three turnovers caused. Navy is 5-1.
Noah Schwab (State College, Air Force Academy) has 11 ground balls while in goal he has allowed 51 goals and recorded 36 saves. Air Force is 2-5.
Jack Sheehan (Sate College, Ferrum) has six goals, 10 assists and 14 ground balls. Ferrum is 3-6.
Alison Heimer (State College, Susquehanna) has played one game and has a one shot and one turnover. Susquehanna is 1-2.
Sophie Brandimarte (State College, John Carroll) has seven goals and one assist, five draw controls and one ground ball. John Carroll is 5-0.
To submit a name for the weekly Campus Corner for the spring sports season, email the student’s name, high school and college to cdtscores@centredaily.com
