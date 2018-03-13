Who are the top local contenders in the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships?

State College’s Matt Brownstead established himself as one of the top swimmers in the state as a freshman last season.
Brownstead placed third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.59 seconds and took fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 45.55 at the PIAA Class 3A Championships in 2017 — and he’s expected to contend in both events at the state championships at Bucknell University this week.
The Class 3A competition runs Wednesday and Thursday, while Class 2A is set for Friday and Saturday.
Brownstead heads into the state championships as the No. 2 seed in the 50 freestyle (20.48) and the No. 4 seed in the 100 freestyle (45.52). The sophomore isn’t the only Little Lion among the best in his event — Jacob Whipple (No. 4 seed; boys’ 1-meter diving); Noah Witt (No. 5 seed; boys’ 100 backstroke); and Mikey Challis (No. 7 seed; boys’ 100 breaststroke) are all ranked in the top-8 in their events. For the State College girls’ team, Tally Brown is the No. 2 seed in 1-meter diving (499.20).
While Brownstead is in position to compete for the state title in the 50 freestyle in Class 3A, Penns Valley’s Sam Karp will look to earn a medal in his first trip to the PIAA Championships.
The Rams swimmer is the No. 8 seed in the 50 freestyle (21.52) in Class 2A.
“Sam’s 6-7,” Penns Valley coach Steve Duck said. “When he goes off the blocks, it almost looks like he’s halfway across the pool when he hits the water. He’s just so electrifying and strong.”
Penns Valley also has a top swimmer on the girls’ team.
Sophia Gerhart is the No. 8 seed in both the 200 IM (2:10.96) and the 100 butterfly (57.82).
“She’s really been doing well. She’s been dropping some time,” Duck said. “I really think that something good’s going to come out of the state championship for her.”
State College and Penns Valley will be joined by swimmers from Bellefonte and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy at the state championships this week.
Brian Feldman is Bellefonte’s top swimmer, earning the No. 15 seed in the 100 breaststroke and No. 18 seed in the 50 freestyle in Class 2A. Peter Forstmeier will lead the Wolves’ competitors as the No. 12 seed in the 500 freestyle and the No. 22 seed in the 200 IM in Class 2A.
PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships
Class 3A
When: Wednesday and Thursday (First session starts at 8 a.m. both days)
Where: Bucknell University
Class 2A
When: Friday and Saturday (First session starts at 8 a.m. both days)
Where: Bucknell University
