Matt Brownstead, Noah Witt lead State College boys’ swimming at state championships

Matt Brownstead recorded State College’s top finish again Thursday at the PIAA Class 3A swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University.
Brownstead finished fourth in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle with a time of 45.23 one day after capturing the silver medal in the 50 freestyle. His performance helped the Little Lions finish tied for seventh as a team with 96 points. North Allegheny won the team title with 301 points.
State College’s Noah Witt took sixth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 50.22 on Thursday. Little Lions teammates Mikey Challis and Foster Heasley both competed in the 100 breaststroke “B” finals — Challis finished 10th overall in the event with a time of 57.61, and Heasley placed 16th with a time of 59.16.
Anders Sonsteby (28th; 500 freestyle), Payton Nicastro (22nd; 100 breaststroke) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Matt Morris, Heasley, Luke Hurley and Sonsteby (23rd) rounded out the State College boys’ team’s finishes Thursday.
Never miss a local story.
For the State College girls’ team, Tally Brown finished 14th in 1-meter diving.
Abbey Whipple took 26th in the 100 freestyle), Colleen Adams was 27th in the 500 freestyle and Madison Lambert placed 31st in the 100 backstroke. The Lady Little Lions’ 400 freestyle relay team of Whipple, Grace Dangelo, Sarah Finton and Adams finished 20th.
The Lady Little Lions tied for 50th, and the North Penn girls’ team won the state title with 258 points.
The PIAA Class 2A championships start Friday.
Comments