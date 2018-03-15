Penn State women’s basketball falls to Radford in WNIT

The Penn State women’s basketball season came to an end with a 63-62 overtime loss to Radford in the first round of the WNIT on Thursday night.
Radford’s Janayla White knocked down a free throw with 18 seconds left to give her team the lead, and Lady Lions guard Teniya Page missed a jumper with two seconds left on the ensuing possession.
Amari Carter paced Penn State (16-16) with 16 points in the loss. Page finished with 14, and Alisia Smith added 11. Destinee Walker led Radford with 13 points, White chipped in with 12 and Jayda Worthy had 11.
Penn State shot 35.5 percent from the field and went 4 for 13 from 3-point range in the loss.
Radford took a 47-46 lead into the fourth quarter after a pair of free throws by Worthy late in the third quarter. The game remained close in the final minutes of regulation, with Radford taking a 57-54 lead on a 3-pointer with 2:51 left and Penn State tying the game on a jumper by Carter and a free throw by Page.
After Page’s free throw with 58 seconds left in the fourth tied it at 57-57, Carter came away with a steal. But the Lady Lions couldn’t convert in the final seconds to escape with the win.
In overtime, Page hit three free throws with 40 seconds left to tie the game at 62-62. But Radford took the lead for good after White’s free throw with 18 seconds left.
