Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Peter Forstmeier competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the District 6 Class 2A swimming championships on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the Penn State natatorium. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

SJCA’s Forstmeier takes 6th at PIAA swim meet

From CDT staff reports

March 16, 2018 09:54 PM

LEWISBURG

Peter Forstmeier of St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy landed on the medal stand at the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday.

The senior captured sixth place in the 200-yard individual medley at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium. Forstmeier touched the wall in the afternoon finals in 1 minute, 57.80 seconds.

He had posted a 1:58.97 in the morning preliminary races, also the sixth-best time, to earn his spot in the final race.

Also, Penns Valley’s Sam Karp finished 15th in the 50 freestyle, posting a time of 22.04 in the consolation finals. The junior was clocked in 21.85 in the morning preliminaries, the 11th-best time.

In other morning preliminary races, freshman Reece Bloom of St. Joseph’s was 32nd in the 200 free in 1:53.28 and Bellefonte’s Brian Feldman was 19th in the 50 free in 22.26, falling just short of making the evening races.

On the girls’ side, Penns Valley’s Sophia Gerhart was 11th in the 200 IM consolation finals with her time of 2:11.65. In the morning prelims she placed 14th in 2:12.28.

Gerhart also was 23rd in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.61, while teammate Anna Butler took 29th in the 200 freestyle in 2:01.94.

Bellefonte’s 200 free relay team placed 24th in 1:47.38, with Natasha Hoffman, Caroline Helms, Mykayla Cole and Zoey Cole.

The meet continues Saturday with the remaining events at Bucknell.

