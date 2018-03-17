Penn State beats Notre Dame to advance to NIT quarterfinals

The Penn State men’s basketball team is moving on to the NIT quarterfinals after beating No. 1-seed Notre Dame 73-63 on Saturday.
Tony Carr finished with 24 points to lead No. 4-seed Penn State (23-13), while Josh Reaves added 18, Shep Garner had 15 and Lamar Stevens chipped in with 11. The Nittany Lions led from start to finish in the win.
T.J. Gibbs scored a team-high 17 points for Notre Dame (21-15), and Bonzie Colson had 16 points and seven rebounds. The Fighting Irish finished 4 for 22 from beyond the arc and didn’t knock down a 3-pointer until the third quarter.
Penn State pulled away late in the third quarter, building a 42-31 lead after Reaves drilled a 3-pointer and finished a layup. Garner knocked down a 3-pointer on the final possession of the third quarter to push the Nittany Lions’ lead to 50-36.
Notre Dame opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run, but the Nittany Lions quickly responded to rebuild their 14-point lead.
Carr bounces back
After going 1 for 12 and scoring two points in Penn State’s first-round win over Temple, Carr turned in a productive performance to knock off the Fighting Irish.
The Nittany Lions guard got to the foul line, where he went 10 for 12 to contribute to his 24-point game. He also finished 6 for 15 from the field and 2 for 7 from 3-point range.
With his team in control in the fourth quarter, Carr scored nine straight points during one stretch, capping it with a 3-pointer to push the Nittany Lions’ lead to 70-59 with 1:23 left.
Reaves propels Penn State again
Reaves led the Nittany Lions past Temple in the first round — and he made more big plays Saturday.
Reaves, who had 19 points and 11 rebounds against the Owls, gave his team a comfortable cushion in the third quarter during a 14-second sequence. After Reaves knocked down a 3-pointer, he came away with a steal and raced in for a layup to give his team an 11-point lead with 3:26 left in the quarter. When Notre Dame started to rally with its 7-0 run in the fourth quarter, Reaves got a steal and hit a pair of free throws for the Nittany Lions.
Reaves finished an efficient 5 for 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from 3-point range in his 18-point day against the Fighting Irish.
In two games in the NIT, Reaves has gone 12 for 19 from the field and 7 for 12 from beyond the arc.
Colson misses fourth quarter with injury
Colson watched from the bench during the fourth quarter with a foot injury. The Notre Dame senior then checked in with 35 seconds left in the game to cheers.
Colson, who missed 15 games due to injury this season, recorded three blocks to go with his 16 points and nine rebounds Saturday.
Colson finished his Notre Dame career with 1,632 points and 900 rebounds.
Up next
Penn State will take on No. 2-seed Marquette or No. 3-seed Oregon in the NIT quarterfinals Tuesday. Marquette hosts Oregon in the second round at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Marquette is 20-13 on the season after its first-round win over Harvard, while Oregon is 23-12 after a win over Rider in its NIT opener.
