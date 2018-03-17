State College’s Kyla Irwin was part of NCAA tournament history

State College graduate Kyla Irwin was a part of NCAA women’s basketball tournament history Saturday, as No. 1 Connecticut demolished St. Francis 140-52.
The sophomore forward logged 15 minutes in the game, including the final seconds of the record-setting performance. Among the Huskies’ records set against the Red Flash were points in a tournament game, points in one period of any NCAA game (55 in the first) and points in one half of any NCAA game (94). The 88-point margin was the second-largest in tournament history, one behind an 89-point Baylor win last year.
Irwin collected seven points, including a 3-for-4 field goal shooting performance, along with two rebounds, an assist and a steal. She is averaging 2.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game for the season.
UConn will meet No. 9 seed Quinnipiac in the second round Monday.
