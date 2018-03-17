Where did county swimmers finish at PIAA championships?

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Peter Forstmeier finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle Saturday at the PIAA Class 2A swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University.
Forstmeier recorded a time of 4:45.58 in the event on the final day of the state championships. Lower Moreland won the boys’ Class 2A team title with 207 points, and Villa Maria Academy won the girls’ Class 2A team championship with 178 points. The Penns Valley girls’ team tied for 44th.
Bellefonte’s Brian Feldman finished 20th in the boys’ 100 breaststroke (1:01.81), and Penns Valley’s Sam Karp took 27th in the 100 freestyle (49.72).
In the girls’ Class 2A championships, Bellefonte’s Zoey Cole finished 29th in the 500 freestyle (5:29.66), and SJCA’s Maddy Koehle placed 29th in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.86).
Comments