Bird guide author Richard Crossley to visit Centre County

What person would make three trips, hitchhiking over 3,000 miles, just to see and photograph a rare Ross’s gull? That very driven person is Richard Crossley, internationally acclaimed birder, photographer and award-winning author of several bird identification guides.
I had the opportunity to interview Crossley last week — and what an interesting gentleman he is. Crossley, a native of England, became a United States citizen and now calls Cape May, N.J. — what many consider the birding capitol of the east coast — his home. He is the author and primary photographer for the very popular Crossley ID Guide: Eastern Birds, the ID Guide: Raptors and the newly-released ID Guide: Waterfowl. He is co-author of The Shorebird Guide.
Crossley has two missions. One is to get more people involved in the outdoors, and the second is to get the different users of the outdoors — hunters, anglers, birders and others — together to work for a common cause.
MN: I have read that you have been a birder since age 7. Is it safe to assume that your parents were birders?
Crossley: Actually, I was a naughty boy. I was an egg collector. My father and his father were both egg collectors, which was very popular in Europe at the time. I didn’t become a birder until I was introduced to it by Roy Sutton, a teacher, when I was 10. I then became obsessed with birding.
MN: Why are children so important to the future of birding and the environment?
Crossley: All of the people that I know who are influential in conservation all started birding between the ages of 9 and 10. And they were often influenced to get involved by a teacher or another outside person, rather than a parent. We need to get more kids involved in the outdoors, whatever their passion might be — hunting, birding, fishing — they will grow up to be the ones who will make a difference. They will be the game changers.
MN: What was the most difficult photo for you to get for the eastern birds guide?
Crossley: I believe that I took all but 82 of the 11,000 images in the book, so the ones that weren’t mine were the most difficult. Maybe, as a hunter, you can relate to the woodcock. I spent 100 to 200 hours before I was able to get a photo of a woodcock in flight. That one really sticks in my mind.
MN: Crossley guides have large color plates showing many views of the same species with a natural-habitat background. How did you come up with the unique format for your ID guides?
Crossley: Coming up with the format was extremely simple. If you look out the bloody window, what do you see? Peterson’s guide was brilliant in its time, but I always thought that all bird books were somewhat stupid. How does looking at a bird side-on with a white background make any sense at all? A bird’s shape, size, color pattern and behavior are all directly linked to how and where it lives. The best birders almost never use patterns of color to identify birds. So birds on a white background have a complete disconnect with what is out there. I wanted a real life approach that tries to replicate what you see in nature. Showing many different poses and angles on a natural background helps the brain to understand. The best field guide should be lifelike.
MN: Most field guides are arranged purely by taxonomy, but I noticed that you usually have confusing birds, such as downy and hairy woodpeckers, on facing pages. Was that by design?
Crossley: Oh, absolutely. It always makes it easier if you don’t have to flip pages. I don’t do books on taxonomy, because while we have been talking, some of it probably changed. (laughs) Learning birds is really about behavior and habitat. So I put birds that wade together and birds that dive underwater together.
MN: You live in New Jersey, have you birded much in Pennsylvania?
Crossley: I don’t live in New Jersey. Cape May isn’t really part of New Jersey. Seriously, I have birded at Hawk Mountain and a few other places, but not as much as I should have. Part of the reason is British culture — you always bird in your own backyard, and in Cape May, I have the best backyard in the world.
MN: You gave Ducks Unlimited of Canada the Canadian distribution rights to your new waterfowl guide. Why did you do that?
Crossley: You mean, why did I send birders to a hunting group to get my book? I want everyone in Canada to go to them because I am a huge fan of Ducks Unlimited of Canada and all of the conservation work that they do. The waterfowl guide is good for birders and hunters, and many decoy carvers are also purchasing it.
MN: What will your talk be about when you visit State College on April 7?
Crossley: My talk is called, “There and Back.” I had a mid-life crisis four years ago. I was working on the waterfowl guide, and I woke up one morning and made the spur-of-the-moment decision that I needed to drive from Cape May to Prudhoe Bay, in northern Alaska. I decided that I wanted to meet many people along the way — Ducks Unlimited people and others that I didn’t know very well. So, my talk is about what I learned on this 16,000-mile trip and the impact that it had on me.
The public is welcome to attend Crossley’s program, reception and book signing in State College on April 7. His visit to State College and the free program are sponsored by the Wildlife For Everyone Foundation. It will be held at the Nittany Lion Inn. Wildlife For Everyone encourages guests to pre-register so that they can provide sufficient refreshments. To register, contact Wildlife For Everyone at info@wildlifeforevryone.org or call 814-238-8138.
Mark Nale, who lives in the Bald Eagle Valley, is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association and can be reached at MarkAngler@aol.com
Richard Crossley program and book signing
What day: April 7
What time: 11 a.m. program; 12:15 p.m. reception and book signing
Where: Nittany Lion Inn
