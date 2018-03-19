Campus Corner: BEA grad Haley Giedroc off to hot start at Penn State Altoona

Bald Eagle Area graduate Haley Giedroc is leading the Penn State Altoona softball team in hitting.
Giedroc, a junior shortstop, has a .417 batting average with 14 runs scored, 20 hits, five doubles, a triple and seven RBIs. She also has nine stolen bases.
PSU Altoona is off to a 9-5 start.
Softball
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU Altoona) is 3-2 with a 2.04 ERA, best on the team. In 34.1 innings, she has allowed 30 hits and allowed 21 runs, 10 earned. She has walked 19 and struck out 12. At the plate, she is hitting .143 with a run scored, a double and three RBIs.
Abby Showers (Philipsburg-Osceola, PSU Altoona) is third on the team with a .316 batting average. She has scored 12 runs and has 12 hits and three RBIs. She has five stolen bases.
Cassidy Stover (Penns Valley, PSU Altoona) is hitting .222 with four hits and an RBI.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) has a .088 batting average that includes two doubles among her three hits. Lowell is 4-14.
Allie Baney (State College, Juniata) is hitting .143 with two runs scored, three hits and two doubles.
Alyssa Shedlock (State College, Juniata) has a .200 average with a double and an RBI. Juniata is 1-2.
Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) is hitless in four at-bats with a run scored. Gannon is 8-7.
Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mt. Aloysius) is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA. In 6.2 innings, she has allowed six hits and two runs, one earned and walked four. Mt. Aloysius is 7-5.
Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) is 2-5 with a 5.75 ERA. In 61 innings, she has given up 88 hits and 53 runs, 39 earned, while walking 27 and striking out 30. Delaware State is 4-17.
Tara Baney (Bellefonte, Bloomsburg) is 1-3 with a 2.04 ERA and a pair of saves. She has worked 34.1 innings and allowed 30 hits and 21 runs, 10 earned. She has walked eight and struck out 18. Bloomsburg is 6-9.
Baseball
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU Altoona) has a 3.56 ERA and an 0-0 record. In 7.2 innings, he has allowed five hits and three runs, all earned, walked five and struck out six. Altoona is 3-9.
Jason Costa (State College, Furman) is hitting .309. He has scored 15 runs and has 17 hits, including five doubles and three home runs. He also has driven in 15 runs. Furman is 13-7.
Dan Roan (Bellefonte, IUP) has a 9.00 ERA. In five innings, he has given up seven hits and six runs, five earned, while walking five and striking out four. IUP is 3-9.
Bryce Greene (BEA, Lock Haven) is 0-for-3. Lock Haven is 8-3.
Lacrosse
Brady Franks (Sate College, Widener) has 10 goals and an assist and six ground balls. Widener is 1-5.
Olivia Stahl (State College, SCAD) has a goal and an assist, 17 ground balls, a draw control and 13 turnovers caused. SCAD is 5-0.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has eight ground balls. Navy is 6-2.
Noah Schwab (State College, Air Force Academy) is 0-4 in the net, allowing 51 goals while saving 36. Air Force is 3-5.
Jack Sheehan (Sate College, Ferrum) has eight goals, 12 assists and 16 ground balls. Ferrum is 5-7.
Alison Heimer (State College, Susquehanna) has played in one game and taken one shot. Susquehanna is 1-3.
Sophie Brandimarte (State College, John Carroll) has seven goals, an assist and five draw controls. John Carroll is 6-0.
Wrestling
Corey Hazel (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) went 1-2 at the NCAA Championships and finished this season with a 24-10 record.
Basketball
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) is averaging 10.1 minutes and 2.6 points per game. She has 39 rebounds, 17 assists, a block and eight steals. No. 1 UConn took a 33-0 record into Monday night’s NCAA second-round game with Quinnipiac.
