Penn State hockey had to play waiting game before learning NCAA tournament fate

The second time around with the NCAA tournament bracket experience was far different than the first one for the Penn State men’s hockey team.
Last year, an exhausted Nittany Lion team won three games in three days, the last two in double-overtime, to win the Big Ten tournament title and an automatic NCAA berth.
This time, they had to rely on the help of other teams to make sure they got an at-large berth. A couple web sites dedicated to tracking college hockey had Penn State almost assured of making the field at 99 percent, but it was that remaining one percent that provided a little uneasiness last Friday.
“I had a pretty good feeling we were going to get in, a gut feeling,” sophomore goalie Peyton Jones said Tuesday in a session with the media. “There’s always that little chance that something bad can happen and we don’t get in. We were all watching the games in the locker room or on our TVs at home.”
Never miss a local story.
The Nittany Lions did get in, and will face off against Denver — the defending national champion and the team that bumped Penn State out of last year’s tournament — at 7 p.m. Saturday at the PPL Center in Allentown.
The one percent of doubt was related to a scenario in several of the other conferences that would have changed Penn State’s rating and lifted other teams past the Lions. If Princeton won the ECAC — the Tigers had to beat Clarkson in the finals — and North Dakota won the NCHC, the Nittany Lions would have been bumped.
Princeton and Clarkson did win their games to meet in the ECAC final, leading to some nail-biting, but North Dakota lost later Friday night to ease those worries.
“We weren’t disappointed to see North Dakota lose, I’ll tell you that,” coach Guy Gadowsky said. “The other two games that had to happen fell the wrong way for both Minnesota, but obviously us as well. It was a nervous night on Friday. It was nice knowing on Saturday morning that we were going to be in.”
As Gadowsky mentioned, the Golden Gophers were not so lucky. On Saturday afternoon they had a 95 percent chance to make the field, with only one scenario in the six conference championship games knocking them out. It fell just right and Minnesota missed the cut.
‘Home’ game
Playing in Allentown means essentially “home” games for Penn State, as the official host school, but it will be even moreso for forward Evan Barratt, defenseman Kevin Kerr and Jones, who all grew up not far away in the Philadelphia suburbs.
Needless to say, they’re very popular right now.
“I’ve got a ton of family coming, I have all my friends reaching out to me,” Jones said. “I told all my friends they’ve got to buy tickets. I said, ‘My family comes first, obviously.’ That’s how it’s been my whole life, and I’ve got enough of them coming to take care of them.”
As alumni from Holy Ghost Prep, Kerr and Jones have a lot of mutual friends who will make the trip, and plenty of other players will have a sizable personal cheering section. Forward Andrew Sturtz said he will have a big crowd making the drive from Buffalo, N.Y.
“Will it be (like) Pegula Ice Arena? Who knows?” Sturtz said. “I think it’s going to be a great showing and we’re excited to play the University of Denver in our backyard.”
Gadowsky also noted there will be plenty of alumni and supporters from that area who haven’t had the chance to see the team play yet who will be going to the games.
We know you
When the bracket was announced Sunday, the Nittany Lions were not wondering about unfamiliar opponents. In addition to the Pioneers, who ended their season last year, they also have Big Ten rival Ohio State and Princeton playing in the regional’s first game Saturday. The Tigers were on the Lions’ schedule each of the last two seasons, including a meeting a little to the south at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center in 2017. The Princeton campus is also about a 90-minute trip from Allentown, and was Gadowsky’s previous program before leading Penn State’s charge into Division I.
“That’s going to be an unbelievable game too,” Sturtz said. “Ohio State’s been one of the harder teams to play against in our conference the whole season. Obviously Princeton’s done an unbelievable thing, getting from … wherever they were into the tournament.”
Biggest Lion hopes to be back
Gadowsky said he is optimistic sophomore forward Nikita Pavlychev will be cleared to play this weekend after missing the last three games with an injury. The 6-foot-7 Pavlychev has nine goals and five assists this season, and provides an imposing presence on the ice.
“He’s a huge asset to us both defensively and offensively,” Sturtz said, “whether he’s shutting a guy down or if he’s matched up with somebody else and can play his offensive game, I think he’s really a dangerous player at both ends of the rink.”
Gophers lose coach
Don Lucia stepped down as the Minnesota head coach Tuesday. The 59-year-old led the Golden Gophers for 19 seasons, won 457 games and a pair of NCAA titles. In a press conference in Minneapolis, he said the decision had nothing to do with his team missing this year’s NCAA tournament.
Gadowsky had overflowing praise for Lucia, noting the personal connections they had. Lucia previously coached at Gadowsky’s alma mater, Colorado College, and at Gadowsky’s first head coaching gig at Alaska.
“He is and always will be one of the very best to coach in college hockey,” Gadowsky said. “Look what he’s done – unbelievable, absolutely unbelievable.”
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @GordonCDT
Comments